Santoshi Maa 14th May 2021 Written Episode Update – Swati feels troubled of future incidences predictions.

The episode starts with Swati falling in confusion reminding of the past incidences of their car getting stolen then swimming pool incidence & Babli troubling which happened one by one & wonders how all must have happened one by one? & feels something fishy around.

All are enjoying the breakfast in lawn while Lovely is joking around. A married couple arrives in hotel lawn where Indresh & his family is enjoying. Lovely calls Swati expressing her watching the woman who is pregnant says that after some months you will look like this & Swati too says that when you too will get pregnant then you will also look like this but Lovely gets depressed crying & expressing her that she can’t become mother because it’s not written in my destiny which is impossible but Swati calms her saying that once you perform Mata Santoshi’s Pooja & I am sure she’ll bless you too & I’ll also do this Pooja especially for you pleading Mata to bless you.

Mata appreciates Swati’s behaviour saying that’s why Swati is a great woman who always thinks of others happiness only.

All decide to play cricket hence they divide teams & Devesh says that Swati will be in his team but Indresh says that Swati won’t be in anybody’s team instead she’ll be neutral performing umpire’s duty & all agree for the same while Swati is happy to accept Indresh’s decision.

Devesh is bowling Indresh who hits fours & six one by one but then he gets injured by ball hitting on his leg while Lovely accuses Devesh for playing pranks but Indresh handles himself & Devesh asks Indresh forgiveness but Indresh takes sportingly saying that this happens in game.

The staff is watching the food prepared & plans to pour poison in it to make all of them unconscious but Devi Polomi had planned otherwise of converting poison into people facing death if this food consumed.

After playing game they sit for singing & dancing while waiter is serving snacks which has poison in it but nobody eats in enjoyment. One by one couple’s show their talent in singing & dancing then finally Swati & Indresh show their talent. The unknown couple is also enjoying the atmosphere of song & dancing.

Swati if feeling scared of intuitions of wrong happening while Mata says that Swati is feeling about future incidences because of Babli’s passing it seems.

Swati goes inside hotel room informing Indresh that she is bringing her purse but when coming out she hears Babli’s voice & gets shocked but also sees images of people falling after eating poisoned food & falls done in shock but handles herself. Swati also hears somebody talking in kitchen about poison being poured in food & after serving all will become unconscious & they’ll flee with all booty.

Swati feels to hear closely who is discussing hence she moves little near to see who it is.

