Santoshi Maa 17th May 2021 Written Episode Update – Swati is helpless handling family members & people affected with food poisoning.

Santoshi Maa 17th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update

The episode starts with Swati hearing Manager & the staff talking about food being poisoned while the other two staff come running from outside to call her due to Indresh waiting for her but she is alerting them to be quiet because somebody discussing about food poisoned while both the staff are trying to see who is it but both hide themselves & they wonder where & who can it be but both the staff leave informing Swati while Swati sees both of them hiding under the table.

Swati runs towards the food buffet point to inform everybody to not to eat food which is poisoned but Samiksha is cursing her complaining Indresh also about her behaviour & Indresh asks Swati what happened but she instead asks him that did you ate but he says not yet but others have eaten some what & the hotel staff itself falls down in pain vomiting hence everybody become alert while Samiksha is calling the doctor. The hotel owner asks Swati who did this & she tells him first to throw all this food & call the doctor & also asks him did he ate & he says he has while he too falls in pain vomiting hence they all get scared while Samiksha becomes restless about her father & Indresh is trying to hold him. Lovely & Rinky also fall in pain vomiting badly while Swati & Indresh are panicking running here & there to provide all of them some help. Abhay also goes to see how all this has happened & also for some help to search.

Devesh & Indresh go inside the hotel to see for some help but Devesh goes to see on other side while Indresh is hit with a stick by the staff of Manager’s support.

Devi Polomi begins performing Yagna of Kalideo through suggestion of her Guru Shukracharya for achieving powers to destroy Mata Santoshi’s empire.

Abhay comes to inform Swati that the rat poison was poured into food & she is shocked but Abhay also falls in pain falling unconscious while Swati is again shocked hence becomes restless & helpless moving everywhere to control everybody’s vomit while also prays Mata for help & Mata is watching all this painfully.

The Manager & staff are discussing about why he hit Indresh but Devesh watches them while they are scared but Devesh instead appreciates them for their good work & also assures them that if you kill him then I’ll pay 25 lacs because he is my biggest hurdle of life & in wake of greediness they accept his offer.

Devesh also feels pain hence he goes in washroom to make himself stable by gargling while Devi Polomi appreciates her devotee who is doing good job as per her wish.

Swati goes inside to see why indresh has taken so much time while the Manager & his staff tie Indresh with the rope & about to kill him with the knife but his Manager stops him telling that first let’s get the money from him then we’ll do this work till time we’ll gather with all other booty & they go to sneeze jewellery worn by everybody while they are trying to pull jewellery of pregnant woman but she is stable & tries to stop them & Swati sees them but the staff pierces his knife in her stomach & take away the jewellery while Swati handles her taking her inside the hotel & also remembers about the woman who is crying in pain around fire & thinks it might be this woman.

Indresh becomes conscious & tries to release himself from the clutches of rope while Devesh gives money to both of them because they fool him that they have killed him partly but will finish him after receiving money.

Swati takes the woman inside & makes her comfortable while the woman tells her to see about Indresh & also informs her that Devesh also did not eat food. Mata Santoshi is appreciating Swati to be strong within heart while Swati keeps chanting Mata’s name.

Devesh is planning weird against Swati & falls down deliberately near Swati while she sees & tries to control him asking where Indresh is but he isn’t answering.

A woman calls Swati loudly for help & she goes towards her while Devesh gets up smartly & Devi Polomi is happy about him but Mata is little depressed.

Precap: Swati painfully prays Mata Santoshi giving her pure devotion’s example that if I have done this purely then you have to come for help while Indresh is trying to release himself. Mata changes her form & comes in the hotel. Devi Polomi says that if Devi Santoshi has arrived to help her devotee then it’ll be enjoyable to engulf her devotee’s husband in fire in front of her & she sends her powers into Devesh to do all this.

