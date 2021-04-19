Santoshi Maa 19th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Swathi is accused of being characterless. – TMT Updates

Santoshi Maa nineteenth April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

The episode begins with the nurse coming on the marriage ceremony perform. Nurse says who’s swathi? I’ve her being pregnant report from the hospital. Everybody asks is the kid high quality, what occurred? The nurse says every little thing is ok, i’ve the report for the mom. Laila comes forward and takes the report, everyone seems to be pleased as they pay attention that the kid is ok. Laila begins her recreation and says on this report it’s written 14 weeks however swathi is pregnant solely since 4 weeks, how is that this doable?

The nurse says no mam, swathi is 3 and half months pregnant and never simply 4 weeks, our report is true. Laila says which suggests swathi has been pregnant since 14 weeks, however she was not with indresh again then. So whose little one is that this? Swathi is shocked as her character is questioned and indresh will get indignant. Everyone seems to be indignant on laila as devesh smiles cunningly. Indresh says laila cease it, cease saying such issues about my spouse and my child. For those who dare open your mouth once more, i’ll throw you out of this home. Singhasan will get indignant on laila and says simply shut your soiled mouth. Indresh goes and takes care of swathi as she has tears.

Laila then says that why is everybody scolding her? She is just saying what the report says. Singhasan takes the report and says sure it says 14 weeks however dare you query anybody’s character. Singhasan says to the nurse take the report and return to your hospital, i don’t belief these docs and hospital, they do something, i had instructed earlier than to point out our dai maa physician as an alternative. Kunti agrees. Indresh tells the nurse to get misplaced and he’ll test for the report as he’ll go to the hospital himself. The nurse says okay and laila tells her to go. Nurse goes.

Singhasan says to everybody, every little thing is ok now lets do the remainder of the ceremony. Devesh’s mom says now the bidaai needs to be executed after which all different ceremonies shall be executed at our home. Singhasan says sure everybody smile now, nothing has occurred, singhasan tells quietly to kunti to go and test herself what the problem of the report is and ask swathi simply to make sure. Kunti says okay and takes swathi in her room. Swathi sees devesh smiling at her and he or she will get confused and unhappy.

Indresh goes with kunti and swathi. Kunti is within the room and tells indresh to go and produce juice for swathi. Indresh goes. Kunti asks swathi that the report says 14 weeks, how may it occur? Swathi is unhappy however says it should be some mistake on the hospital as i’m only one and half month pregnant. Kunti understands and he or she goes after indresh provides juice to swathi. Kunti tells singhasan that she enquired in her method and it’s true swathi is 1 month pregnant and the hospital has made a mistake.

Devesh goes exterior and rinki involves him and says what occurred? Devesh says first inform me you will have forgiven me, i’m sorry. Rinki says what occurred? Why are you saying sorry? Devesh says first forgive me, please i’m sorry. Rinki says what occurred? Devesh says 14 weeks in the past, swathi was married to me, i used to be together with her. The child inside swathi is mine. Rinki is shocked and he or she has tears. Devesh says i used to be drunk again then and all this occurred nevertheless it was not my mistake as i used to be married to swathi. Rinki is shocked and he or she comes storming inside the home.

Swathi comes down. Rinki involves swathi crying, swathi says what occurred? Rinki slaps swathi throughout the face. Kunti stops rinki and says are you dumb? She is your bhabhi. Devesh comes inside and tells rinki to cease and never inform anybody the reality as every little thing shall be over and all relations shall be destroyed. Rinki says to kunti, mother this swathi just isn’t who she exhibits everybody, she is characterless. The child inside swathi belongs to devesh when she was at devesh’s home.

Indresh will get indignant and says rinki shut up, you might be underneath laila’s affect. Don’t say these items. Rinki says no brother, your spouse is characterless. Indresh slaps rinki and says you dare say that. Rinki says ask devesh ji, he is aware of it. Devesh asks for forgiveness from singhasan and says it’s true, the infant is mine and swathi’s. Again when she was with me, we conceived it. Swathi is in tears and he or she says don’t lie, you might be mendacity and destroying my life.

Devesh says i used to be drunk and also you solely got here close to me again then and mentioned we are going to begin a brand new life. Swathi says don’t lie, why are you doing this? You might be characterless at the least be fearful of god if not of individuals. Devesh says i gave you a present again then and also you had additionally misplaced your reminiscence then, how will you bear in mind this? Swathi says no, he’s mendacity. Indresh sits down in despair and is unhappy.

Precap: Swathi tries to persuade everybody about her innocence and the deceit of devesh and laila.

Replace Credit score to: Tanaya