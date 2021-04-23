Santoshi Maa 23rd April 2021 Written Episode Update: Lovely remembers an important memory. – TMT Updates

Santoshi Maa twenty third April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

The episode begins with Beautiful stepping into indresh’s room to wake him up. She then sees an attractive divine flower. Beautiful picks it up and says I’ll hold this in my room, it’s so lovely. Then she says no let it keep right here, possibly Swathi might need saved it right here. Beautiful then goes when she meets with Rinki. Rinki says Beautiful bhabhi, what are you doing right here? I used to be looking for you all over the place, anyway Devesh ji shouldn’t be allowed inside the home in any other case I’d have made tea and breakfast for him right here. However pretty bhabhi, please make tea for us and produce it outdoors and in addition deliver my radio from the room, not less than we’ll hearken to some songs there. Rinki goes.

Beautiful will get offended and says I all the time must do their work. Beautiful goes to the kitchen and he or she sees Swathi on the way in which close to the temple. She sees her singing prayer tune to Santoshi maa. She and Kunti each pray to Santoshi maa.

Beautiful goes within the kitchen and makes tea and says I’ve to do all of the work for Rinki. I want I may poison this tea and kill that Devesh, all these arguments and issues would cease proper right here. Beautiful takes the tea and Radio and goes within the verandah.

Rinki is talking with Devesh and says I’m so fortunate to have a husband such as you who loves me a lot and is doing all of this for me. Devesh says I’m fortunate too that you’re my spouse. Beautiful provides them tea and provides Rinki the radio. Rinki places on a tune. As Beautiful is about to go, she hears the tune Jai Jai shivashankar. She then remembers the time when she had drugged Indresh and Swathi. Indresh and Swathi have been drunk and in the identical room as they laughed. Babli comes outdoors as she sees Rinki and Beautiful spying on them. Babli says why are you spying? Go from right here. Babli scolds them and says they’re husband and spouse, in the event that they make find it irresistible is their proper, now go from right here. Contained in the room, Indresh and Swathi discuss to one another. Beautiful says I’ll see them each. Indresh and Swathi make love to one another that night time as they’re drunk. Beautiful was again then making an attempt to document every little thing within the room in her telephone. She noticed Indresh and Swathi that night time after which remembers how Swathi was 3 and half months pregnant. Beautiful now says why didn’t I recall every little thing earlier than? Three and half months in the past, Devesh was not there which suggests this son belongs to Indresh. Now sufficient, Swati wont must face something now, I’ll inform everybody the reality and Devesh shall be punished.

Narad muni says to santoshi maa, Beautiful remembers every little thing now and she is going to inform everybody the reality. Swathi is sincere.

Beautiful goes inside the home and calls everybody. She calls Kunti, Swathi and everybody else. Beautiful says everybody come shortly. Rinki comes too. Everybody come. Beautiful says I’ll inform everybody the reality and all of Swathi’s issues will likely be over. Everybody comes and Beautiful says Rinki do you keep in mind final time, after we had seen every little thing? Rinki says what are you speaking about. Beautiful then says overlook it, however I keep in mind every little thing. I had seen every little thing that night time, I keep in mind every little thing, now Swathi’s issues will likely be over. All of the sudden Devi Polomi enters Swathi’s physique and Swathi says what have been you speaking about Beautiful bhabhi? Beautiful then says right this moment I heard two girls speaking available in the market, we must always let Rinki didi and Devesh ji in our home. Devi Polomi works her plan and makes Beautiful say every little thing. Beautiful says Swathi has insulted us, we must always let Devesh and Rinki in the home. Singhasan will get offended and says I’ll take away you out of the home too. Polomi thinks now Beautiful wont say something as a result of my negativity wont let her keep in mind something.

Kunti tells Indresh and Swathi to go and do their work. Laila thinks they each are going, how do I cease them? Singhasan stops Indresh and Swathi and says right this moment your determination will come from the DNA report so I’ll come too. Singhasan goes. Devi polomi says Devi Santoshi, Beautiful has forgotten every little thing now. Now she can not create any obstacles for my disciples. Devi Polomi leaves Beautiful’s physique and Santoshi maa seems. Devi Santoshi says, Devi Polomi how are you going to do that? You can not intrude in all this, I advised you earlier than I’m making an attempt to guard Swathi’s child. Devi Polomi says due to you, the reality would come out from Beautiful, that this child belongs to Indresh. Santoshi maa says you’ll be able to by no means cease the reality from coming outdoors. You possibly can by no means cease gentle from popping out of darkness and reality will all the time come out.

Precap: Swathi, Indresh and Singhasan go to the hospital to get the DNA check report. Swathi prays to Santoshi maa to assist her in proving herself harmless.

Replace Credit score to: Tanaya