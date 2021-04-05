Santoshi Maa 5th April 2021 Written Episode Update – Swati is being alert all the time watching Devesh’s behavior towards Pinky. – Telly Updates

ENTERTAINMENT

Santoshi Maa 5th April 2021 Written Episode Update

Santoshi Maa 5th April 2021 Written Episode

The episode starts with the entire family of Singhasan is enjoying dance & music of Holi celebration drinking Bhaang while Indresh too is drunk & enjoying the dance but Swati is trying to alert him about Devesh’s weird behavior towards Pinky but he is lost in enjoyment ignoring her.
Swati prays Mata Santoshi for help while Mata understands but Devi Polomi who is holding the jewel & Mata Santoshi are on their way towards Kailash to give the jewel to Prabhu Mahadev but Devi Polomi feels trouble taking the jewel in her hands due to storm being faced while Mata Santoshi helps her for the jewel which should not fall down.
Indresh’s mother feels drowsy after dancing heavily & Swati sees her hence takes her inside & makes her comfortable cleaning her while she feels happy about Swati who is taking care of her so nicely.
Devesh sees Swati going inside with Indresh’s mother hence he follows her.
Indresh sees Swati inside their room from down hence he calls her to come down for enjoyment while Pinky sees her & feels if Swati is inside then where Devesh is? She goes to search him while Devesh enters Swati’s room. Pinky calls Devesh from inside the house but he isn’t hearing hence she calls on his phone but he isn’t picking while Pinky hears the ringing tone which is coming from upstairs hence she goes to search & the tone was ringing from Swati’s room. Pinky enters her room & finds Devesh in front of mirror while Swati is having bath inside the wash room. Pinky asks Devesh why he isn’t picking the phone but Swati comes out & Devesh tells her Swati had called him but Swati gets angry on him saying are you a fool to call you while Pinky also blames Swati only. Swati feels bad about her thoughts & prays Mata Santoshi to help her in this twist.
Mata Santoshi also says that I am always with you Swati & reminds her earlier incidence of getting hurt due to knife & she had saved her while Devi Polomi holding jewel is about to fall but Mata helps her & Devi Polomi ignores her help.
Mata Paravati asks Prabhu Mahadev watching all this about Devi Santoshi keeping on helping Devi Polomi then too she isn’t bothering & he explains her about the power of heart which gives strength to overcome all hurdles which Mata Santoshi has. He also explains her giving example of Mahabharat in which how Shri Krishna supported Arjun whom he developed his skills to fight against Gaurava’s with power of heart.
Devesh is trying to explain Pinky that he wasn’t wrong & he also wanted to clear all differences with Swati which will help me building good cordial relations within the family but she is feeling confused while Laila also comes to instigate & lying her that Swati had only called him which I heard. Devesh & Laila share signals with each other while Devesh offers Bhaang to Pinky & Swati comes out of the house along with Lovely telling her that we have to help Pinky to keep her away from Devesh instead she shows her to see how everybody is enjoying & Swati watches Singhasan & Indresh enjoying dance together in drunk mood but also sees Pinky being drinking Bhaang given by Devesh & feels scared while Devesh is steering her showing his weird plans towards Pinky.

Precap: Indresh is singing & dancing along with family enjoying the Holi celebration while Devesh takes Pinky inside the room making her rest on the bed & trying to get close with her but Swati who was watching him goes & throws Holi powder on his face warning him not to go near Pinky & pushes him out of the room but he slips & falls down on the ground while his mother hears the sound & shouts his name getting scared & Singhasan as well as Indresh are shocked.

Tanaya

