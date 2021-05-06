Santoshi Maa 6th May 2021 Written Episode Update – Babli is forcing Indresh to apply Sindoor on her forehead.

Santoshi Maa 6th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

The episode starts with Babli trying to attract Indresh dancing along with him while Devi Polomi is enjoying singing song in the party & happily watching how Babli is doing her job for attracting Indresh.

Devesh is searching Swati but can’t find her hence again he goes to search while she is shouting for help & Devesh hears her voice & tries to open the door but Devi Polomi understands & uses her powers to stop Devesh making him unconscious with the shock of door lock.

Babli is trying get close with Indresh while he feels little fishy & stops her opening her eye mask to make sure if its Swati while she is fooling him & he feels confused watching Babli but Swati.

Lovely watches Babli & feels it’s Swati it seems but she isn’t taken seriously by Abhay & Rinky.

Swati becomes helpless trying to open the door & prays Mata Santoshi for help falling down in pain.

Devi Polomi signalling Babli & she is convincing Indresh to get out of this surrounding because she is feeling awkward hence they both go out in the garden to walk.

Mata Santoshi helps Swati by opening the door & intimating her to get up & try again & also appreciates her will power assuring her that I’ll always be with you in your trouble to help you but you have to face the challenge. Swati gets up slowly opening the door & praises Mata for helping while Mata assures her that she’ll always be behind her hence to not to worry.

Babli is attracting Indresh but he smells fishy behaviour while he finds no Sindoor on her forehead & asks her about it but she diverts his attention giving reason of washroom. Babli is insisting Indresh to apply Sindoor again on her forehead.

Devi Polomi is thinking that finally the time has come to end life of Swati due to breathlessness & Babli taking place of Swati after Sindoor applied by Indresh.

Swati comes in the party surrounding again but doesn’t find Indresh hence she is searching him while Lovely confirms its Swati whom she had seen so she too follows her & Abhay as well as Rinky go behind her.

Indresh is trying to apply Sindoor but feels scared reminding about his earlier incidences with Babli while Babli is forcing him to apply but in wake of confusion he pushes her hands along with Sindoor falling down & Babli screams. Swati comes from other side calling his name & he sees her but finds Babli vanished & gets shocked of this incidence. Abhay is also surprised watching Indresh along with Swati hence they discuss their landing of each other at this Resort how coincidently it happened.

Indresh is in confusion about Babli reminding of Swati who had told him that she had seen Babli which makes him feel shocked about this incidence too now. Swati sees Babli who is scaring her.

Precap: Indresh asking Swati how come Babli has returned & says that immediately we have to leave from here now taking all his clothes to pack. Babli is watching both of them while she walks along with Indresh making Swati locked inside the hotel room & Swati becoming restless.

Update Credit to: Tanaya