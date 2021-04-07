Santoshi Maa 7th April 2021 Written Episode Update – Mata Santoshi wins the test while Devi Polomi is allowed for returning to Devlok. – Telly Updates

Santoshi Maa 7th April 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com
The episode starts with Indresh’s mother intervenes to stop fight between Indresh & his father while she also advises Swati to not to interfere between Devesh & Pinky henceforth but she is trying to convince her about wrong thing done by Devesh then too Indresh’s mother ignores. Indresh also tells Swati whatever mother is saying to listen.
Devesh tells Singhasan that unless Swati doesn’t doesn’t say sorry to him & his family he won’t marry while Indresh tells him that instead you have say sorry but he isn’t accepting his mistake & tells his mother to let’s leave from here where we do not have value there isn’t point to wait.
Devi Polomi is blaming Mata Santoshi telling Prabhu Mahadev that I had brought this jewel with all efforts taken then too she tricked & took away the jewel which you are aware of.
Prabhu Narayan appreciates Devi Santoshi for taking all efforts without any disturbance to affect her & completed this test. Lord Brahamadev also appreciates Devi Santoshi in the same manner how Prabhu Narayan said. Prabhu Mahadev says that due to all these positive points of Devi Santoshi’s devotee who remembered her while Devi Polomi was thinking wrong against of her devotee hence Devi Santoshi got points to win this test hence we declare her the winner of this test. Dev Rishi & all others are praising Mata Santoshi while she praises Tridev’s for noticing her efforts, dedication & her devotee’s call to finish this test.
Mata Santoshi intimates Tridev’s that to consider of dEvi Polomi’s efforst also but Devi Polomi instead tells Mata to not to bother about her.
Devi Polomi is complaining about her efforts not taken into consideration hence Tridev’s decide together & Prabhu Mahadev says that you have taken efforts we have noticed about hence we have decided to allow you to return to Devlok to take over your Indrani’s seat again. Devraj Indra & Devi Polomi both are happy with the decision.
Mata Santoshi also appreciates Tridev’s decision giving appreciation to Devi Polomi’s efforts too & tells Devi Polomi that this wasn’t competition but only test between us & Devi Polomi accepts Mata’s views of this test.
Tridev’s allow Mata Santoshi also giving her the wish to support her devotee due to whom she won this test but only one wish she can grant to her devotee. Mata Santoshi thinks that she can make Swati realize future incidences what can happen in her life.
Indresh advises Swati to rest & not to bother of Devesh now because lot of efforts have been taken but in vain hence let things happen the way it is happening & they both decide to meet Santoshi Didi also who’ll show them the right path.
Devi Polomi is welcomed by Devraj Indra in Devlok while he is telling her that you have taken efforts due to which you got this gift of returning to Devlok but now to not to interfere into Devi Santoshi’s devotee’s life henceforth but she instead tells him that I won’t but only one thing I’ll do that Devi Santoshi will use only one wish told by Tridev’s hence I’ll see to it that her devotee face trouble in her future life.
Dev Rishi appreciates Mata Santoshi in her Santoshlok saying that you have done outstanding job & because of your devotee you got the appreciation. Mata also appreciates her devotee because of whom she won this test. Dev Rishi asks Mata that what you think about Devi Polomi will she behave properly now but Mata tells her she won’t because this test was to spend time for understanding each other & I have known about her behavior.
Swati is performing Pooja of Mata Santoshi singing prayers along with her mother in law & Lovely.
After Pooja completion she offers Prasad to Pinky but she instead accuses her. Swati is asking her about Devesh who hasn’t harmed her instead Pinky is abusing her for interfering in her life & now Devesh is also not picking her phone but Singhasan tells her everything what had happened yesterday due to Devesh is angry because of Swati & Pinky keeps abusing Swati while her mother interferes for not blaming Swati or will slap her but Swati stops her mother in law & Pinky leaves while Singhasan warns his wife.
Precap: Swati faints while her mother in law comes running to handle her & calls doctor who informs Indresh & all that she is pregnant. Indresh & his mother are delighted hearing this news. Swati is also happy. Dev Rishi asks Mata that why are you confused & concerned in this happy occasion & she expresses telling him that I am concerned of Swati’s child’s future trouble.
Update Credit to: Tanaya