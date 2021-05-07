Santoshi Maa 7th May 2021 Written Episode Update – Indresh meets Babli & gets furious to leave Resort.

Santoshi Maa 7th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

The episode starts with Swati watching Babli getting scared & Indresh is wondering while Abhay asks Swati what happened but she is unable to say anything due to scared.

Indresh tells Abhay that he’ll talk later & goes inside their room along with Swati. Abhay along with Lovely too leave from there & Rinky wonders where Devesh might be hence she goes to search him.

Indresh closes all windows & curtains while Swati asks him what happened & he says that nobody should come I feel. Indresh asks her why she was late & she tells him that I do not know but got locked in washroom & was facing smoke inside do not know how this is happening on the other day also I saw Babli which you do not believe but Indresh says yes she is there because you were locked & she was with me trying to force me hence I too do not understand how she has returned.

Devi Polomi addressing Mata Santoshi says that your devotee’s trouble’s have started & will keep on facing more & more trouble which will be great to watch.

Mata is keeping watch near the Resort while Dev Rishi arrives intimating Mata about Devi Polomi’s game plan of brining Babli for harassing Swati. Mata tells him that Babli is brought by Devi Polomi only with her last thoughts of achieving Indresh anyhow & that’s what Babli is doing.

Dev Rishi asks Mata that what can be the solution for this & she tells him that on this place if Swati brings Babli anyhow then her last rites can be cleared to free her soul.

Indresh tells Swati to let’s leave from here now as we might face more trouble but Swati is trying to calm him while he tries to open the door but unable due to locked by Babli’s powers but again he tries & it opens.

Abhay along with Lovely are searching Swati & Indresh while Rinky is searching Devesh but they do not find anybody but Lovely finds Devesh fallen down unconscious hence she alerts Abhay & he spills water on his face to make him conscious.

Indresh opens the door & goes towards reception but Swati too comes out of the room telling him that I’ll also come along but it’s Bali instead Swati who is watching her behind. Swati is harmed by Devi Polomi using her powers to shut her throat resulting her voice doesn’t come out of her throat. Swati is trying to pray Mata Santoshi without her voice while Devi Polomi is joking with her.

Indresh is shouting & screaming at reception counter due to nobody available for help while Samiksha hears his voice but she too is unable to open her room door due to locked hence she calls on landline of reception & Indresh is trying to pick but Babli is fooling him diverting his attention of blaming Babli’s plan it seems but he feels otherwise & picks the phone & talks with Samiksha for help while she assures him of helping. Samiksha is trying everybody’s phone but all have slept including her fahter.

Devesh asks them where Swati is but Rinky abuses him of still thinking of Swati but he tells her that I am here only for my child & if child is mine then you have to accept the truth if you wish to stay with me as my wife while Abhay shouts him to control.

Devi Polomi is harming Swati with her powers to stop her voice while Swati is reeling in pain.

Indresh getting bugged why the landline phone isn’t working now but Babli is diverting his attention of facing Babli anyhow but he asks her how.

Dev Rishi intimates Mata that if Indresh believes Babli then Swati will be harmed & Mata is thinking about it.

Precap: Mata tries intimating Indresh to understand that in front of you its Babli & not Swati who is holding Sindoor. Devi Polomi tells Swati that I won’t allow you to come in between Indresh & Babli till he applies Sindoor on Babli’s forehead & to see how Devi Santoshi tackles my negative powers because whatever I have decided will happen.

Update Credit to: Tanaya