Sapna Chaudhary once again hit social media, fans were injured after watching the video

Renowned Haryanvi dancer Sapna Chaudhary is very active on social media. She shared her dance photos and occasional videos with her fans. She has now shared a video of herself dancing in a yellow dress on her social media account. Sapna looks so beautiful in a yellow dress. Sapna is dancing to the recently released song ‘Ghaghra’.

In the video, fans are commenting a lot on Sapna’s dance. About 3 songs of Sapna have been released in the month of April. Millions of views have been received on all three songs. A few days ago, Sapna shared a video of her wearing a light sky saree in which she is seen walking the cat and looking very beautiful.

Sapna has previously been sharing videos on social media with her fans on her various songs. It may be recalled that Sapna Chaudhary’s new song Ghaghra has recently been released. This song has been viewed more than 18 lakh times in about 4 days. The video has been viewed 1,915,297 times so far. Sapna Chaudhary was a little away from work for a long time after giving birth to her son, but now she is back with many songs. However, his stage shows are not happening due to Corona.