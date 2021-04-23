ENTERTAINMENT

Sapna Choudhary wearing red ghagra on song ‘Ghungroo’, watching the video, users said – where is the thin waist

Haryana’s well-known dancer Sapna Chaudhary is all the time within the information resulting from her dance video. She usually wreaks havoc on social media along with her dance movies. In the meantime, Sapna has as soon as once more shared one in every of her dance movies on her Instagram. By which she is seen dancing carrying a crimson ghagra.

Sharing this video, Sapna Chaudhary has captioned her followers for the success of the track “Ghungharu” within the caption. Aside from this, he has requested his followers to take advantage of spectacular dance video on this track. Please inform that Sapna’s “Ghungroo” has been launched not too long ago.

Followers mentioned that the dream has turn into thick

His followers are very joyful to see this dance of Vaisai Sapna. On the one hand, whereas followers are liking the dance of the actress by making flowers, harm and hearth emoji, however some customers are trolling them.

Whereas commenting on a video publish, a consumer has written that Sapna your motive has elevated so much, cut back your weight. With this, he has additionally shared Laughing Emoji. One other consumer has written that the place the waist is skinny. One other consumer wrote, the place is the skinny waist now overweight.

Desi avatar of dream

Sapna Chaudhary can be very lively on social media. She can be seen giving her opinion on many social points on the approaching day. Together with this, she additionally shares her newest footage and movies on social media. His followers are additionally very keen on this newest video. The video exhibits Sapna Desi avatar. Individuals are very joyful.

