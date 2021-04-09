Sapna Malik & Devashish To Enter As Wild Cards – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

LATEST

Splitsvilla x 3

The most enthusiastic TV reality show Splitsvilla X3 has started on MTV and every week it is besting pure talent among viewers. The double performances are set to take a place on the show through recent episodes, which has aroused curiosity among viewers as the show hits its 6th week. So get ready to stream it at the right time and prepare yourself to catch all the twists like wild card entry, nomination, and task so that everyone here knows the real details.

The Golden Task winner will get some benefits at the end of the week while the safe couple got the highlight of the episode, in which a couple will leave the Gold Villa and enter the Silver Villa. On the other hand you will have a verbal conversation between Shivam and Riya and they will cross their border with words and this argument will turn into an ugly fight. In the game, all the contestants have their own different perception about the game and they execute their strategy according to the task.

According to recent reports, Palak and Vyomesh enter the Silver Villa, while Vyomesh will have to face some flak for flipping, which makes Bhaumika emotional. Palak consoles her but all decisions taken by Vyomesh are Kidish and have no meaning. So he is suffering from a hard time at the villa so now it is interesting to see if he will bounce back again as everyone wants to see him as they used to see him before.

Here you can learn about this week’s safe pairs which are Pallak and Nikhil, Samarth, and Janhvi, Kevin, and Kat, Dhruv and Riya. These contestants, like their competitors, showed themselves to be perfect and excellent through their spirit of playing the game. In Splitsvilla, it is very difficult to make a unanimous decision because all the couples have to do the tasks and all the activities that Rannvijay gives them.

According to their unanimous decision, another party is also protected from the contestant dumping area of ​​the four girls. All those contestants are Samriddhi, Nikita, Aarushi and Bhoomika in the final episode and Palak and Nikhil went in front of the Oracle for a perfect match, but inadvertently the couple did not get the tag of the ideal match. The names of wild card entries also appear in the audience, so the winners of Wild Villa will enter Sapna Malik and Devashish Villa.

