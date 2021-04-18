ENTERTAINMENT

Sara Ali Khan celebrating back to back vacation, now sharing savory photos from Maldives

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is in a temper for trip lately. She is seen celebrating again to again holidays with the household. Just lately she was seen having fun with the snowy season in Gulmarg, Kashmir. On the identical time, she has reached the Maldives to take the Summer season Feels. Throughout her again to again holidays, Sara is seen very lively on social media. She not too long ago shared fascinating photos from her Maldives trip on social account with followers.

Sara Ali Khan has shared an image and a video of the Maldives trip within the story on her Instagram account, during which she is displaying lovely sunsets along with her toes on the seashore. After the snow of Gulmarg, now the entire sea is seen having fun with loads. Within the Maldives picture and video, Sara said that she loves sundown very a lot. This is the reason he has captured it completely within the digital camera.

On the identical time, followers are ready for extra photos of Sara from the Maldives Trip. Please inform that Sara left for B Maldives on Saturday. Sara was noticed on the Mumbai airport alongside along with her mom Amrita Singh amid the Janata curfew in Maharashtra. Throughout this, Sara appeared in a trendy fashion sporting a white shirt and blue sizzling pants.

Earlier, throughout the Gulmarg trip, Sara shared many fascinating photos and movies on the Instagram account along with her followers. A video along with his mom Amrita went viral. Wherein Amrita was seen afraid of top.

