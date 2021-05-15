ENTERTAINMENT

Sara Ali Khan, Sonu Sood praised for helping people in Corona era

Avatar

The country is reeling from the second wave of Corona virus. There is an influx of patients in the hospital. In the midst of the fast-growing Corona infection in India, and the panic spreading with increasing deaths every day, many people of the world have come forward to help. Four new cases of corona are coming out every second in India. There is not enough oxygen present there. This is the most difficult time of this epidemic. Last year, when everyone was troubled by the outbreak of Kovid in India, Sonu Sood came forward to help all the needy people, even in these difficult times, Sonu Sood is ahead in helping people.

Friends, many Bollywood celebs have also taken the field against the Corona virus. One of these stars is Sara Ali Khan, who is using her social media influencers to provide Kovid relief. After which Sara Ali Khan has now helped Sonu Sood. For your information, let us know that Sara Ali Khan has further donated significant amount to Sonu Sood’s Charity Foundation to buy more oxygen cylinders for the needy, furthering their support against Kovid. Friends, Sonu Sood himself has given information about this on social media.

Friends, let me tell you that Sonu Sood wrote in his social media post, ‘Thank you Sara Ali Khan for help in the Sonu Foundation. I am proud of you and keep up the good work. You have inspired the youth of the country to come forward and help. You are a hero Friends, let us tell you that fans are loving this post of Sonu Sood and this help of Sara Ali Khan. Fans of both the stars are praising the actress. Fans are praising Sara on Sonu Sood’s post.

.

Related Items:

Most Popular

89
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
67
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
65
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
50
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
40
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
35
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
34
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
34
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
33
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
32
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top