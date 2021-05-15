Sara Ali Khan, Sonu Sood praised for helping people in Corona era

The country is reeling from the second wave of Corona virus. There is an influx of patients in the hospital. In the midst of the fast-growing Corona infection in India, and the panic spreading with increasing deaths every day, many people of the world have come forward to help. Four new cases of corona are coming out every second in India. There is not enough oxygen present there. This is the most difficult time of this epidemic. Last year, when everyone was troubled by the outbreak of Kovid in India, Sonu Sood came forward to help all the needy people, even in these difficult times, Sonu Sood is ahead in helping people.

Friends, many Bollywood celebs have also taken the field against the Corona virus. One of these stars is Sara Ali Khan, who is using her social media influencers to provide Kovid relief. After which Sara Ali Khan has now helped Sonu Sood. For your information, let us know that Sara Ali Khan has further donated significant amount to Sonu Sood’s Charity Foundation to buy more oxygen cylinders for the needy, furthering their support against Kovid. Friends, Sonu Sood himself has given information about this on social media.

Friends, let me tell you that Sonu Sood wrote in his social media post, ‘Thank you Sara Ali Khan for help in the Sonu Foundation. I am proud of you and keep up the good work. You have inspired the youth of the country to come forward and help. You are a hero Friends, let us tell you that fans are loving this post of Sonu Sood and this help of Sara Ali Khan. Fans of both the stars are praising the actress. Fans are praising Sara on Sonu Sood’s post.