Sara Gurpal from Bigg Boss 14 tests Positive for Coronavirus – TMT Updates

Telly Updates

The brand new wave of Covid 19 is spreading like a wildfire within the nation. Regardless of of getting the vaccinations, the state of affairs this yr is sort of the identical because the final yr. Many actors and numerous crew members have already examined constructive of Coronavirus and sadly a brand new addition to the listing is Bigg Boss 14 contestant Sara Gurpal. The actress shared the information on her Twitter deal with and up to date her followers and followers about her constructive report. Sara is at present below quarentine and has requested individuals to take care.

Sara Gurpal took to her Twitter deal with and wrote, “Simply examined constructive for #coronavirus Taking good care of myself ! #remoted I request you guys to take correct care and if in case you have met me not too long ago then please get your self checked. #CoronavirusPandemic.”

We want her a speedy restoration.

Swapnil

Namaste, I’m a Blogger and a Voice Artist. Born with a aptitude to play with phrases, I invigorate emotions via ideas, woven with phrases for the world to imbibe.

