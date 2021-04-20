Sara-Jahnvi celebrating vacation together, did workouts – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

LATEST

In Bollywood, Sannatta has turn out to be the norm as of late because of Corona. In such a scenario, many Bollywood stars are both on trip or energetic on the Web. Cat fights are a typical factor in Bollywood. Just lately, a photograph of Sara-Jhanvi is changing into very viral, the place each of them are seen doing exercises collectively. It’s stated that Sara and Jahanvi are childhood buddies they usually knew one another earlier than beginning their movie profession.

Sara Ali Khan and Jahnavi Kapoor are additionally in Maldives as of late. Each of them have stayed on the identical resort and are spending numerous time collectively. Each are additionally companions of one another in lots of workouts. Each are seen doing exercises on the facet of the swimming pool. Posting the video, Sara wrote, ‘Transfer with the circulate, loosen up and stroll slowly’. Sara and Janhvi’s health coach is Namrata Purohit.

Janhvi’s latest movie ‘Roohi’ was launched in theaters, with Raj Kumar Rao and Varun Sharma within the lead position. On the identical time, Sara Ali Khan’s final movie ‘Coolie No.1’ was launched on the OTT platform, with Varun Dhawan within the lead position. Sara will quickly be seen within the movie Antargi Ray alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

