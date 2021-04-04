LATEST

Sarada Sai Aata 4 April 2021 full episodes and performances on Sunday at 6 pm in Zee Telugu – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

Hello, all entertainment lovers, the most attractive channel Zee Telugu is all set for another show to spice things up this Sunday. The channel is gearing up for the biggest clash of Telewood Stars with Sarada Sai Aata. The grand event is set to entertain your television screen with a warm-up and top-notch performance by some of the biggest stars of the Telugu entertainment industry. Well, the grand premiere of Sarada Sai Aata will be in Zee Telugu only on 4 April 2021, Sunday at 6 pm.

The channel has been bragging to organize the biggest confrontation between the Telugu television stars. The show has invited all the stars of the major Telugu television shows and has set a tremendous competition among the stars. As per the latest glimpse of the show, it is highly entertaining as all the stars are hammering the nail on the head. Komali mesmerized everyone with his soulful voice. All the guests also enjoy the song of Komali to the participants. The rest of the girls dancing on the stage in his voice lift him up to appreciate him.

Sunanda Malsetti and Srimukhi are also coming with her in the show. Nirupam Partial, a versatile and popular actor in the Telugu entertainment industry, was also seated among the guests. The actor is known for his commendable performance in the recently running television show Karthika Deepam. Riyaz also reached the stage and made everyone emotional. He arrives and wanders onto the stage. Everyone gets excited to see them dancing on stage. Later, Nirupam Partial also comes on stage and mesmerises everyone with his unprecedented presence.

A competition on the show’s stage is also scheduled between Team Nirupam and Team Kalki. The show is promising 3 hours of non-stop entertainment this Sunday. So, catch the heat of the show and make your weekend very attractive. Not all viewers will miss this show. Catch all the dynamic performance including dance, singing, stand up comedy and not on the show. This is a great entertainment package. We remind you to fix your television screen on Zee Telugu on Sunday, April 4 at 6 pm. Stay tuned with social telecast for more information and all the latest updates on Sarada Sai Aata.

