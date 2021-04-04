Sarada Sye Aata Vaari Paata 4th April 2021 Full Episode & Performances Sunday at 6 PM on Zee Telugu

ENTERTAINMENT

Hello, all the entertainment lovers, one of the most enticing channel Zee Telugu is ready for another show on the road to spice up things this Sunday. The channel is gearing up for the biggest clash of Telegu Stars with Sarada Sye Aata. The grand event is all set to hot your television screen and going to amuse with some of the top-notch singing performance by some of the biggest stars of the Telugu entertainment industry. Well, the grand premiere of Sarada Sye Aata will be premiered on 4 April 2021, Sunday at 6 PM only Zee Telugu.

The channel is boasting to organize the biggest clash among the Telugu television stars. The show has invited all the stars of the prominent Telugu television show and set a tremendous contest among the stars. According to the latest glimpse of the show, it gonna extremely entertaining as all the stars are hitting the nail on the head. Komali made everyone dance with her soulful voice. All the guests even participants enjoy the song of Komali. The rest of the girls dancing on the stage in her voice pick her up in order to appreciate her

Along with her Sunandha Malasetti and SreeMukhi are also arriving at the show. One of the versatile and popular actors in the Telugu entertainment industry Nirupam Partial also sitting among the guests. The actor is well known for his commendable performance in the ongoing television show Karthika Deepam. Riyaz also arrived on the stage and made everyone emotional. He comes and whirls on the stage. Everyone gets elated seeing she is dancing on the stage. Later, Nirupam Partial also comes on the stage and cape everyone with his phenomenal presence.

A competition has also set on the stage of the show between Team Nirupam and Team Kalki. The show is promising 3 hours of non-stop entertainment this Sunday. So, grab the heat of the show and make your weekend much engaging. All the viewers you won’t suppose to miss the show. Grab all the dynamic performance including dance, singing, stand up comedy and what not which is not in the show. It is a great entertainment package. We remind you to fix your television screen on Zee Telugu at 6 PM on 4 April Sunday. Stay tuned with Social Telecast for more information and all the latest updates on Sarada Sye Aata.


