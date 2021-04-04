ENTERTAINMENT

Sarada Sye Aata Vaari Paata 4th April 2021 Live Updates Episode: Special Performances on Zee Telugu

Sarada Sye Aata Vaari Paata

If we talk about making the weekend memorable then here we have good news for all Telugu fans. Yes, we are talking about “Sarada Sye Aata” that going to held on April 04, 2021 (today) at 6 PM on Zee Telugu. Zee Telugu is one of the most entertaining and prominent shows which introduces various Tv shows and serials. Now, the channel is all set to welcome another event to excite its viewers. An event is all set for its grand entry on Zee Telugu in which all the Telugu stars are going to witness in the event. In this article, you will get all the details about the event so stay on the same page.

Sarada Sye Aata Vaari Paata

Sarada Sye Aata Vaari Paata Live Updates

In the event, almost all actors and actresses of the Telugu entertainment industry will be present to grace the event. The channel is all set to welcome the biggest clash among the most prominent Telugu TV stars. They are going to perform on the stage. The channel has summoned all the Tv stars and some film stars as well to garnished the night. According to the promo, it seems that the event is going to be very grand and elegant. Some dance and singing performance is also taking place in the show which is presenting by the invited guests.

Some of the big stars entertain the whole set with their dance performances. Komali is going to perform many songs and going to crazy everyone with her soulful voice. Her performance will force every to dance to her rhythm. During her performance, everyone looks happy and enjoying her peaceful voice. Sunandha Malasetti and Sree Mukhi will join her on the stage and make the environment more rocking. Nirupam Partial also witness the show who is the most popular and talented actor in the Telugu industry.

Riyaz also graces the show with her presence and delivers some mind-blowing performance to entertain everyone. Her performance made everyone very emotional. Nirupam Partial also excites everyone with her presence on the stage. In the event, a competition is also organized between Team Nirupam and Team Kalki. The show is going to entertain the viewers for 3 hours non-stop. So, get ready to make your Sunday full of entertainment with dynamic performances which include singing, dancing, and comedy scenes. The show will be hit the television screen at 6 PM on Zee Telugu Today. Stay tuned with us for interesting updates.

