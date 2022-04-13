Sarah Lancashire excels as TV’s first celebrity chef

A vindictive police officer, a posh divorced gay, a charming barmaid, and now, one of the world’s most beloved TV chefs. Is there anything Sarah Lancashire can’t do? with the first episode of Julia As evidence, the answer is obvious: No!

Set a year after Julia Child released her seminal cookbook in 1961 mastering the art of French cooking, Lancashire American plays She launched her TV career as Cook and went on to become one of the country’s most famous women in eight episodes. Lancashire played her as Meryl Streep in the 2009 film Julie and Julia – A stubborn woman who knows what she wants and how to get it – and goes far beyond simple imitation.

The HBO Max series begins with a recreation of Child’s rather off-piste appearance on an uptight book review show, on which …