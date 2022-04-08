Sarah Mortensen: her secrets on the development of the pair “Astrid and Raphael” in season 3

Sarah Mortensen was the guest of 8/9 3 for launch series season Astrid and Raphael, He talked about the change in the working dynamics between the two characters and the romantic feelings he established with Astrid.

made up of atypical pair Sarah Mortensen (Astrid) and lola devere (Raphael) is back for a new eight-episode season! The first symbolizes the judicial police archivist with Asperger’s syndrome, while the second is the commander of the criminal brigade.

In tonight’s first episode, while there was no storm at the time of his death, a famous astrophysicist is killed. The social network seized the case and cried out the conspiracy. At the same time, we learn that the victim was about to reveal a state secret…

Watch the first two episodes ofAstrid and Raphael This Thursday April 7th at 8:30 pm at La Une,