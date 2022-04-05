Sarah Palin knows how to get attention. Can she really win?

“Crazy times are worth crazy politicians, so it’s not impossible that he wins,” Murphy said. “Though I’d bet against it.”

Palin will compete in a huge field – 51 candidates, including santa claus,

That is partly by design. The voting system Alaska adopted in 2020 was intended to encourage a wide range of candidates to compete. Instead of starting with separate primary elections held by the major political parties, the race will begin with a primary that is open to all who qualify. The top four candidates then proceed to the general election in which voters rank their favourites.

This system was intended to discourage negative publicity. Since voters’ second choices are included in the results, candidates must be careful not to alienate voters who support them…