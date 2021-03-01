Saranga Dariya inspired by Vachinde song! – TheMiracleTech

The young hero Naga Chaitanya is set to come up with a beautiful romantic drama, titled ‘Love Story’. Shekhar Kammula, who is known for making good films, is helping in this project.

Sai Pallavi is playing the female lead in this film. The makers have recently unveiled the song ‘Saranga Dariya’ from the film which is trending on the internet and is receiving positive response from the audience. Interestingly, this song has so many similarities with the song ‘Kee e Wachinde’ starring Varun Tej.

The first major similarity is that both are folk songs. Secondly, both songs are directed by Shekhar Kammula. Finally, Sai Pallavi is the heroine in both the songs. Also, the visuals of the songs are very similar.

Like Saranga Dariya, the Wachinde song also became a chartbuster. The similarity of these two songs is now grabbing the attention of the audience.

Love Story is Nagar Chaitanya’s first collaboration with Sekhar Kammula. Sai Pallavi is doing her second film with the director. Everyone is hoping that Shekhar continues his success with Love Story!

Click here for recommended movies on TheMiracleTech (list updates daily)