Saranga Dariya: Sai Pallavi’s Dance Show – TheMiracleTech

Sai Pallavi and Shekhar Kammula’s magic with Fida is still fresh in memory. Both are back with a musical spell. Set against rural milestones, Sarang Dariya Sudal is an extensive folk number along the perfect lines of Ashok Teja that has given an authentic rural touch.

Pawan CH’s catchy tunes make Saranga Dariya and Sai Pallavi’s dance moves popular with the Love Story album. Sai Pallavi will be seen romancing Naga Chaitanya in this romantic drama.

Samantha Akkineni has unveiled the song. He said, “Presenting the dance song of the season!” @ Sai_Pallavi 92 You are enchanted. “

Produced by Sunil Narang and Rammohan, the film Love Story is set for release on April 16, 2021.

