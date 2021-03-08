Saranga Dariya Song Controversy: Why Shekhar Kammula is silent? – TheMiracleTech

The ongoing controversy surrounding the Saranga Dariya song of Love Story is gaining steam. Despite the folk singer Komli crying and crying, his real argument for singing a folk song from his grandmother is lyricist Sudhala Ashok Teja and the film’s team defender. Singer Komali’s cry falls on the deaf ears of the Love Story team.

Surprisingly, the soft-hearted Semar Kammula, who usually avoids undue controversies about his film and its content, is taking a tough stance on the ongoing controversy, which is moistening the eyes of many. At one time, Komali is going to the pillar for the post to give her credit for choosing a song and tune that was discovered by her and that was brought to the headlines by her, Sudala Ashok Teja does not argue . This is certainly a clear case of plagiarism.

It is indeed high time Shekhar Kammula should try to calm both the sides and settle the whole matter adequately. Otherwise, Shekhar Kammula’s silence indicates that he is supporting Sudalla Ashok Teja.

Even the producers of the film are silent on the controversy. The producers seem to be happy with the controversy as it will attract more attention to the song and the film. The film’s lead actors Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi have also not responded to the issue so far.

