Saravanan Arul (Legend Saravana Stores) Wiki, Biography, Age, Cinema, Advertising Video, Picture

Saravanan Arul is a successful Indian businessman. He is the owner of a popular shopping store no one else The Legend Sarawana, Saravana Selvarathinam And The Legend New Saravana Stores. Saravanan’s father is a veteran businessman Saravana Selvarathinam. Arul’s uncle Yoga rathinam And Raja Rathinam Was also part of the professional career of his father Selvarathinam.

Saravanan Arul’s fame grew after acting with Kollywood actresses Hansika motwani And Tamannaah Bhatia To advertise your own shopping store. She was trolled online for appearing alongside the popular actress in an advertisement video for Saravana stores. This eventually made him popular and his shop. In 2019, Saravanan Arul debuted as producer and actor in an untouched Kollywood film. Model turned actress Geetika Tiwari She shares screen space with him in a lead role.

Legend Saravana Movi Complete Details

Saravanan Arul Biography

Name Saravanan Arul
Real Name Saravanan Arul
Surname The Legend Sarawana
The business Businessman and actor
Date of birth Still to be updated
Ages Still to be updated
Zodiac sign Still to be updated
family husband: Saravana Selvarathinam
The mother: Still to be updated
Sister’s: Still to be updated
Brothers: NA
Maternal uncle: Yoga Rathinam (Businessman) and Raja Rathinam (Businessman)
grandfather: Saravanan Nadar
son in law: Deepak (via daughter Meenakshi)
marital status married
Cases / Girlfriends No
wife No
children son: NA
daughter: Meenakshi and 1 unknown
religion Hindu
educational qualification Still to be updated
school Still to be updated
College Still to be updated
Hobby reading news
birth place Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
Hometown Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
Current City Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
the nationality Indian
Total value Still to be updated

Interesting facts about Sarvanan Arul

  • In November 2018, the giant businessman donated Rs 1 crore to contribute. Kaja Cyclone the victim. He directly handed over the amount to the TN Chief Minister Relief Fund.
  • After acting in TV commercials, he became a victim for meme makers in Tamil Nadu. They were trolled for their outward appearance.
  • In 2018, Saravanan donated a divine spear worth 1 crore INR to the Thiruchendur Murugan temple.
  • Kishore Biyani says he started Big market Shopping shop with Sarwan Bhandar As an inspiration.
  • Family separation: Saravanan’s late father Selva Rathinam is a native of Nellai district. He came to Chennai and started his business as a small tea seller, later becoming a big businessman. He became the owner of Sarwan Bhandar Which is a multiple shopping store. Selva Rathinam’s brothers Yog Rathinam and Raja Rathinam also came with him as partners in Sarwan Stores. The children of Yoga Rathinam and Raja Rathinam run their business together. But Selvarathinam’s son Saravana separated from his cousins ​​and runs his own business under the name of Saravana Selvarathinam, The Legend Sarawana And The Legend New Sarawana With her sister’s husband.
  • Criticism: The main criticism against Saravanan Arul is that he provides low salaries to his employees.
  • In June 2017, Saravanan presented 13 crore dresses to her daughter for her wedding reception Grand Chola Hotel, Chennai.

Saravanan Arul Images

See the latest pictures of Legend Sarawana

Saravanan Arul
Saravanan Arul
Saravanan Arul
Legend Sarawana with her elder daughter
Saravanan Arul Family
Legend Saravanan Family
Saravanan Arul
Saravanan Arul
Saravanan Arul
Saravanan Arul
Saravanan Arul
Saravanan Arul
Saravanan Arul

Movies list

  • Untitled film directed by JD Jerry

