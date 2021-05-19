Sardar Ka Grandson Full Movie 480p 720p Download kuttymovies tamilrockers isaimini

Sardar’s Grandson is the new Netflix original film which hit online on May 18, 2021. It is a drama comedy film based on the story of a grandson who tries to fulfill his grandmother’s last wish. The grandson of the film Sardar is full of fun, drama, emotional and romantic. The love story with the main character is quite impressive and the film has some amazing songs. Kashvi Nair has directed this film and he is a good writer as well as being a young film director. He also helps in writing the film’s story along with lead writer Anuja Chauhan.

The film produced by John Abraham, Divya Khosla Kumar, Bhushan Kumar, Krishna Kumar and Nikhil Advani. Music by Tanishq Bagchi and screenplay by Anuja Chauhan, Amitosh Nagpal. The film is produced by T-Series and Emme Entertainment Production House. Actor Arjun Kapoor plays the lead character, Amrik Singh. The story revolves around the character of Amrik Singh, when he fulfills his grandson’s wishes and also falls in love with the main female character, Radha.

Arjun Kapoor is an amazing Bollywood actor, who has worked in many amazing films like Half Girlfriend (2017), Sandeep and Pinky Farrar (2021), 2 States (2014) and Ki & Ka (2016). Beautiful talented and sexy actress Rakul Preet Singh in the lead female role Radha. She also appeared in the films De De Pyar De (2019), Sarrenodu (2016), Yaariyan (2014) and Dev (2019). Star John Abraham, Nina Gupta and Aditi Rao Hydari also play supporting roles. So watch Sardar’s grandson full movie Hindi only on Netflix.

