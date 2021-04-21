ENTERTAINMENT

Sardar Ka Grandson Netflix Movie Cast, Release Date, Story & Watch Online

Sardar Ka Grandson Netflix Film: Sardar Ka Grandson is a Netflix movie. It’s a Hindi Language Comedy, Drama, and Romance movie directed by Kaashvie Nair. Sardar Ka Grandson launch date is 18th Could 2021 on Netflix. The trailer of the film is launched immediately by Netflix.

Sardar Ka Grandson forged consists of Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Neena Gupta within the lead roles and the film is being produced by T-Sequence Movies, Emmay Leisure & JA Leisure.

As we speak Netflix has launched the trailer of the movie. House-coming nahi, house is coming! 🥳 A narrative of a romance that spans seven a long time and two nations, a narrative of sub-continental hustling and earthy ingenuity, a narrative of victory in opposition to not possible odds. ‘Sardar Ka Grandson’ is a wierd and candy story the place petty egos, faith, enmity, borders and oceans of purple tape are all lastly defeated by the straightforward humanity of 1 decided man.

The film might be releasing on Netflix on 18th Could. The movie stars Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Neena Gupta, John Abraham, Aditi Rao Hydari in lead roles.

Sardar Ka Grandson Netflix Film Particulars

Title Sardar Ka Grandson
Forged Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Neena Gupta, John Abraham, Aditi Rao Hydari, Soni Razdan, Kumud Mishra, Kanwaljit Singh and Divya Seth
Style Comedy, Drama, Romance
Kind Movie
Director Kaashvie Nair
Producer Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Nikkhil Advani, John Abraham
Launch Date 18th Could 2021
Accessible On Netflix
Language Hindi
Nation India

