SaReGaMaPa Lil Champs Marathi 2021 Auditions & Registration Online

SaReGaMaPa Lil Champs Marathi 2021 Auditions
SaReGaMaPa Lil Champs Marathi 2021 Auditions

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champ comes up with new formats every season. Now, as the show is gearing up for another season, it will come up with whole new exciting aspects. The show gives the stage to talented kids from all over India who want to kick-start their career in singing. The registration is now open for the SaReGaMaPa Lil Champs Marathi 2021 auditions.

Also, this TV Show is one of the longest-running shows in India. The first time it premiered on the screens was 1995 and it is not failing to win hearts ever since.

In this article, we will be telling you how to register yourselves for the Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champ Marathi auditions. So, keep reading the article to know other information about the show as well.

SaReGaMaPa Lil Champs Marathi 2021 Auditions and Registration

The SSaReGaMaPa Lil Champs Marathi 2021 will be open for auditions. To participate, send the videos of your songs on 8828330054 from Whatsapp.

You have to register yourself first. If you are someone who is above 18 years of age then you are eligible to register in the show.

The step by step SaReGaMaPa Lil Champs Marathi 2021 registration process is mentioned below. You can follow it to get yourself registered easily.

  • Step 1- first, you have to visit the official Sea5 website or app. To download the Zee 5 app, you can go to the play store and install it.
  • Step 2- the link for the registration form will be given on the home page. Download the form.
  • Step 3- Open the form and fill it carefully. You will need to fill in all the basic details like your contact information, name, age, address and others.
  • Step 4- then, you have to upload an audition video with your singing.
  • Step 5- go through the filled details in the form again to check for correction. Also, read the terms and conditions column carefully and check the box.

Then submit the form and wait for the response from the official representatives. If you get shortlisted for the auditions, you will get a call.

We will update more information about the SaReGaMaPa Lil Champs Marathi 2021 on our website soon. Also, we will update details about other shows in the television realm. So, stay in touch and stay safe.

