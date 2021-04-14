LATEST

Sargam ke Sade Sati 14th April 2021 Written Update: Can Awasthis manage to make buffalo yield milk?

Sargam Ki Sade Sati Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.web

The episode begins with Alokik serving to Dhadhu together with his movement illness. They discover Appu and Aasthik coming residence in a foul situation. Sargam asks what occurred. Appu exhibits the remaining spare components of the scooter. Sargam is treating them and asks how they received into accident. She asks in the event that they ran into truck however Appu says he clashed with buffalo. Appu recollects driving the scooter with Aasthik and stuffs. He bumped with a buffalo standing on street facet whereas taking a flip. Chedhilal worries for his scooter. Aasthik asks can’t he see them who have been broken extra. He blames the scooter for his or her situation. Chedhilal scolds them for not driving it proper. Sargam consoles Appu and Alokik says its all due to buffalo. Aasthik asks them to not take the identify of buffalo. Chedhilal mocks them. Aasha asks Chedhi to utilize the chance.

Subsequent day, Aasha calls lawyer and asks them to file a case claiming 5 lakh in opposition to the buffalo proprietor for the injury brought on. Aasha says that earlier than them buffalo owned lodged case on them. The buffalo proprietor comes there and blames Appu for the injury occurred to his buffalo. Sargam says they’re the one who received harm due to their buffalo. He says from the time the accident occurred his buffalo named Susmita neither speaks nor having meals or water.

Sargam asks is {that a} purpose to criticism in opposition to them. The proprietor says that he complained as a result of his Susmita just isn’t yielding milk and he’s struggling losses due to it. They are saying that their buffalo hardly yield 15 litres milk and so they will pay for it. They asks what’s the explanation for lodging criticism for it. The proprietor calls for them to pay every day for the loss. They affords to purchase a brand new buffalo however the proprietor denies it. He asks them to deal with his Susmita 5 in order that she yields milk. He says he’s giving his Susmita to them. He leaves leaving the buffalo..

Appu pleads Sushi to yield milk however the buffalo says no. Sargam asks him to name with full identify. Sargam too tries and buffalo responds. Sargam candy talks with buffalo and asks what she desires to eat. Sargam leaves to arrange meals for buffalo as per Aasthik’s saying. Chedhilal is seeing accounts for the store. Eklavya desires to have pizza however Chedhilal warns him in opposition to it. Sargam will get feed for Susmita.

Awasthis will get anxious seeing Sargam’s meals as they’re conscious how unhealthy she cooks. Sargam praises herself about her handmade meals. Awasthis surprise learn how to cease Sargam from feeding buffalo as it should die for certain. They resolve to cease it even when Sargam will get harm. They fight their finest however Sargam feeds the meals to buffalo. The buffalo eats the meals and acts bizarre. Everybody will get scared.

Precap : Awasthis handle to make Susmita yield milk however yet one more hassle waits for them.

