Sargam ke Sade Sati 15th April 2021 Written Update: Awasthis takes Baba’s help for their problem

Sargam Ki Sade Sati Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist

The episode begins with Alokik saying that Susmita is definitely having fun with the meals. All of them get comfortable that they don’t must eat the meals as buffalo appreciated it. Sargam says her signature dialogue “choti choti baatein kushiyan badi badi” and the buffalo likes it. The others attempt it too however Susmita doesn’t prefer it. The buffalo solely like Sargam. Sargam asks them to name the proprietor and take a look at yielding the milk. The buffalo poops and Dhadhu envies it. Aasha asks him to not get disheartened as Sargam’s meals will assist him together with his movement illness too.

Appu calls the proprietor and says about his buffalo fortunately consuming. The proprietor asks if it yielded milk. He asks him to not overlook that if it doesn’t yield milk then it could be a giant drawback. He threatens to sue him if one thing occurs to his cow. Appu assures him that it’ll yield quickly. Aasthik will get able to yield milk from buffalo and Sargam tries conserving Susmita comfortable. All of the sudden they hear a steady horn sound and Susmita will get offended with the sound. They understand that it’s Pinky’s scooter and goes out asking her to close it.

Pinky says her horn is repaired and Appu cuts the wire to close it. Pinky shouts at him and Appu says that he’ll pay for it. Everybody goes in solely to search out Aasthik in a nasty situation because of Susmita’s anger. Aasthik angrily lashes out at them for taking a lot time to close a horn. Sargam and Appu will get fed up.

Chedhilal brings feed for Susmita. He blames Appu for all his bills. He additionally complaints about Pinky taking 2000 rupees from him for her broken horn. He calls Appu unhealthy omen. Dhadhu fortunately comes out saying that he went to washroom with none wrestle or strain. He provides credit score to Baba for giving an concept to put on gloves in his hand to use strain. He says it labored out effectively and he doesn’t want their assist anymore. Aasha suggests Appu to take Baba’s assist in serving to the buffalo yield milk. Eklavya says that it’s 300 rupees for 10 minutes session with Baba.

Eklavya connects the decision however everybody have been busy chatting with him that the decision acquired minimize earlier than Chedhi may say about the issue. He as soon as once more pays and explains about his drawback to Baba. Baba asks if he needs to scale back his punishment. Appu says he need manner for no punishment. Baba says plainly the buffalo has gone into shock as a result of horn sound throughout accident. Appu praises him. Baba asks them to make the buffalo hearken to buffalo’s favorite music to carry it out of the trance. Earlier than he may say extra the time restrict ends and the decision will get minimize. Sargam will get an concept and calls the proprietor.

The proprietor comes there with all of the issues that’s wanted to carry music to maintain Susmita comfortable. All of them begins enjoying the sounds to carry out Susmita out of her shock. Their plan works and the buffalo yield milk. The proprietor will get comfortable and Appu asks if he’ll take again case. The proprietor agrees. The proprietor tries taking it away however it stands agency. Alokik asks Sargam to say her signature dialogue. Sargam says the dialogue and Susmita strikes away. They each depart and everybody sighs in aid. Appu is about to say that the meals time has began when Lamp falls down breaking.

Chedhilal calls him unhealthy luck as soon as once more. Appu is annoyed that his unhealthy time hasn’t left him but. Aasha asks Appu to take Baba’s assist in getting him out of his unhealthy luck. Sargam calls it nonsense as she believes that every part psychological. Alokik asks Sargam if she doesn’t imagine on unhealthy luck and Sargam says she doesn’t. Chedhilal as soon as once more calls Baba who says that it’s all due to his horoscope and says the one resolution for it’s remarriage for Appu stunning everybody.

Precap : Baba comes go Awasthi Niwas and says that Appu ought to marry a buffalo to be able to clear the difficulty in his horoscope. Sargam swears to not let it occur at any value.