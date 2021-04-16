Sargam ke Sade Sati 16th April 2021 Written Update: Aasthik to get married to Pakhilal’s daughter.

Sargam Ki Sade Sati Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.internet

The episode begins with Baba asking to do Appu’s second marriage. Everybody will get shocked listening to it. The road will get disconnected. Eklavya asks them whether or not he ought to name him dwelling. Appu agrees with it. Baba comes dwelling and he says that Appu has to marry once more. Sargam disagrees with it. Baba says that his second marriage shouldn’t occur with a woman however with a buffalo. Everybody will get shocked seeing it.

Baba says that is the way in which to eliminate his dhosh. Sargam calls it garbage. Chedhilal asks if it’s true and Baba says that not solely his dosh however everybody will likely be comfortable. Baba say that every one the dangerous luck on this home is occurring due to his dangerous horoscope. Sargam asks Chedhilal to not imagine all this blind beliefs. Nonetheless everyone seems to be supporting the wedding besides Sargam. Baba leaves saying that it’s the one technique to eliminate the dhosh. Sargam will get shocked when everybody in the home agrees to do with the wedding. She leaves annoyed. Chedhilal says with out Sargam’s permission they’ll can’t do the wedding and they should persuade her one way or the other.

Everybody are having meals after they not directly emotionally blackmail Sargam to persuade her for marriage. Sargam asks them in regards to the cause for his or her unhappy face. She feels responsible. Aasha says that he by mistake despatched message to Baba that they’re prepared for marriage. Appu asks him to ship one other message cancelling the primary message. Aasha is about to do it when Appu receives a name saying that he was chosen in his audition and is requested to return to Mumbai for audition in per week.

Appu says that proper after sending message they’re getting excellent news and asks Sargam to rethink. Sargam thinks loads and agrees to proceed with the wedding however not instantly. All of them marvel from the place would they get buffalo. Chedhilal reminds them about Pakhilal’s Susmita. All of them agree with it. Later, Chedhilal meets with Pakhi Lal who introduces his daughter Aishwarya to him. Chedhilal talks about Appu’s marriage with buffalo Susmita however Pakhilal errors it to be his daughter Aishwarya as he calls each the buffalo and Aishwarya as his daughters.

The confusion will get cleared as Chedhilal explains the scenario to Pakhilal. Pakhilal thinks loads however denies to get Susmita married to Appu. He says that when he has elder daughter at dwelling then how come he would get Susmita married. Pakhi Lal suggests them to get Aishwarya married to one in all their sons. Chedhilal agrees and fixes Aishwarya’s marriage with Aasthik. Although Aasthik is in opposition to it Chedhilal provides his phrase to Pakhi lal stunning everybody particularly Aasthik.

Chedhilal informs household about his success in enterprise too. Appu asks Sargam to imagine too. Eklavya asks them to do the wedding quickly else if his associates bought to know then they might tease him. Sargam scares for her mom too. They hear door knock and opens it to search out Pinky and her mom. Pinky scolds Sargam for accepting a buffalo as her sautan. Appu denies the rumor when Baba comes there. He congratulates Appu and says that he learn Susmita’s horoscope. He says they’re a superb match. Baba clears Piny that Susmita is a buffalo. Chedhilal asks him to do the wedding with out anybody’s information. Baba says that marriage ought to occur with all of the rituals and that too in a grand method.

Precap : Baba says that in the event that they don’t get their son married in two days then every part will likely be destroyed. Sargam thinks in her thoughts that she’ll see how the wedding occurs.