Sargam ke Sade Sati 19th April 2021 Written Update: Chedhilal convinces Sargam

Sargam ke Sade Sati 19th April 2021 Written Update: Chedhilal convinces Sargam

The episode begins with Chedhilal getting shocked listening to Baba’s phrases. They deny doing the wedding in a giant manner. Baba will get offended saying that there are a lot of individuals who need his assist other than them. He as soon as once more threatens them with dangerous luck in the event that they don’t do the wedding within the subsequent two days. Awasthis household picture falls down and breaks. Baba calls it God’s will. Chedhilal will get scared and agreed to do the wedding in a giant manner. He even shuts Sargam and asks Baba to repair the time for marriage. Baba says its after two days however earlier than that they should deliver bride for mehendi and Sangeet. Everybody agrees and Baba leaves.

Chedhilal offers invitation with Aasthik to his neighbourhood. Gupta mocks him for getting his son married to a buffalo. Chedhilal challenges him to get again his store from him and provides him in invitation. Bubbly seems romantically at Aasthik whereas Chedhilal greets her. He offers her invitation whereas Aasthik will get irritated. Chedhilal asks Aasthik if he’s given selection between Aishwarya and Bubbly whom will he select. Aasthik says he is not going to select anybody. Chedhilal says that he’ll get married for positive.

Appu asks Sargam which color gown ought to he select. Milkman asks who’s the groom for buffalo and will get shocked figuring out that it’s Appu. Sargam asks Appu to put on no matter he desires however Appu forces her to pick out one. Sargam selects Maroon one however Susmita is towards it and selects golden one. Appu asks Sargam to let it go whereas Milkman says buffalo’s selection is best.

Media is protecting the information about Appu getting married to a buffalo and everybody watches it at house. Eklavya says he’s going to be embarrassed for positive. Aasthik and Chedhilal comes there and Media interviews them too. Sargam is upset about how you can cease the marriage when Eklavya comes there. He says he’s suspicious about Baba too and so did some analysis on him. He confirmed a sufferer’s video the place he was cursing Baba for asking him to shave his head for good future.

Baba comes house and Sargam confronts him with the video. Baba cooks up some excuse and challenges Sargam that if God luck doesn’t occur of their home then he’s able to kill himself. He says that he’s going to remain there and hold a watch on issues himself. Chedhilal agrees and sends Aasha with him. Chedhilal asks Sargam to not be really feel upset as he can’t see her that manner. He asks her to maintain fairly until marriage. Sargam thinks that she must so one thing.

Precap : Baba asks Sargam if she’s not attempting to cease the wedding. Sargam says all the pieces will occur with out her involvement. Appu is taking rounds when Pinky got here speeding there for

