Sargam ke Sade Sati 1st April 2021 Written Update: Aasha turns the house into a hotel

Sargam Ki Sade Sati Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net
The episode starts with Aasha asking Appu that why didn’t father didn’t leave the house yet. He says the guest will be there by 11. He scolds why didn’t je book early ticket so that he would’ve left by now. They all gets scared as they’ve made online booking of their house in the pretext of a hotel to earn some money and the customer is on their way. Aasha scolds Appu for not saying about it to Sargam beforehand.
Appu says that she was not in the right mood still. They all gets down and the Awasthi brothers are in a hurry ro send Chedhilal off. Sargam delays further infuriating them followed by Dhadhu. Finally they manage to get him on rickshaw to railways Station who is going to Bareilly for three days to finalize a deal. On the other hand Appu sent Alokik to hold the customer before they reach the house. Alokik keeps him busy till Chedhilal leaves. He finds Chedhilal leaving and takes him into the house.
Appu and Eklavya greets the customer while Sargam asks who is it. Eklavya lies that he’s a relative of Aasha’s friend who’s there to stay for three days as he couldn’t afford a hotel. He asks Sargam to prepare sandwiches and cookies along with tea while he takes juice for him. Aasha acts like another customer and praises their service. He gives 50 rupees as complimentary for the tea which was outstanding. He points Alokik as foot massager.
The customer gets happy and goes in while Sargam and Aasthik gets doubtful. Sarham asks what’s happening. Appu explains Sargam about Aasha being indebted to Seema aunty because of which he has to has to arrange money. Sargam is against it but Appu convinces her. On the other hand, Aasha too tries convincing Aasthik but he doesn’t budge. He’s about to call Chedhi when Alokik threatens to flush his spiritual stuffs. Aasthik becomes helpless. Later Aasha is at the back of Alokik to give him back the money. The customer sees it but Aasha gives him another 50 rupees as complimentary. Eklavya serves him the refreshments. Aasha is once again forced to give complimentary for foot massage to convince the customer.
Chedhilal comes back as his train gets cancelled and is fuming. Everyone gets shocked seeing his return while he asks tea to Sargam. Everyone wonder what to do while the customer is seen bathing. Chedhilal wants to bath too and knocks the door but Sargam diverts his attention using mixer. In the meantime the brothers take away the customer and Alokik goes in the bathroom.
Everyone keeps him busy acting like they were surprised by his return. Chedhilal moves on with his plan. Later, everyone meets up and wonders what to do. Sargam asks Aasha to return the money as they can’t manage for three days but Aasha says he has already spent it.
Precap : the family lies to the customer and Chedhilal that the other person is a ghost. Chedhilal and the customer encounter each other and shouts seeing the other person.