Sargam ke Sade Sati 29th March 2021 Written Update: Sargam aware of Appu’s fake memory loss

The episode starts with Sargam, Dhadhu and Chedhi trying to remind Appu about the past using album. Appu acts like he couldn’t remember anything. Aasha sees it and thinks of a plan. He acts like he couldn’t breathe. He says that he got his disease back which was in his past. He stops Sargam from leaving to get the medicine and waits for Appu to bring the medicine. Appu unable to control himself runs to Aasha’s room to bring the medicine.
Aasha says that he was acting seeing Appu left. He asks how could he know Where’s his room and Where’s the medicine when he has memory loss. He says he’s acting to suffer memory loss. Sargam and Chedhi gets shocked hearing it. Eklavya hears it and with the help of Alokik and Aasthik they alert Appu who’s bringing the medicine down. Both Appu and Aasha understands their plan and Appu rushes to keep back the medicine.
Aasha explains that they’ve already alerted him but asks why would he run upstairs when someone’s life is in danger. They all rush upstairs but doesn’t find Appu in Aasha’s room. They hear Appu shouting from terrace for doctor and everyone scolds him for doubting someone who actually cares for him even in his memory loss. They all act together and turns the blame on Aasha. Aasha gets angry as everyone believes Appu.
After some time, Aasha says Sargam that he found a way to bring back Appu’s memory. He says that he learnt that one could get back their memory if they go through the same accident. He says they can bring back his memory by electrocuting him again. Sargam agrees with him. Chedhi too says that he too found that it’s possible as he saw it in a movie.
Aasthik, Alokik and Eklavya tries explaining that it’s movie but Aasha, Chedhilal and Sargam wants to give shock to Appu. They forcefully takes him to give him shock. Chedhilal and Sargam goes to bring bouquet while Appu asks Dhadhu to save him and confesses that he doesn’t have memory loss. However none could help him in any way.
Sargam and Chedhi comes back with the bouquet and is about to give him shock when Appu acts like he got the memory back. He says everything right but couldn’t answer about the day’s anniversary Sargam was waiting. Sargam says he still didn’t get his memory back and isn’t about to electrocute him when Appu confesses his drama. He apologizes Sargam while Sargam says she’s already aware of it as there’s no special day today at all.
Appu apologizes and Sargam forgives him. She says from next year they’ll celebrate the day as Appu’s shock day. They were about to leave when Appu by mistake gets electrocuted for real.
Precap : Alokik finds a girl who he’s interested in and asks for her number. Family helps him.