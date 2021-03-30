Sargam ke Sade Sati 30th March 2021 Written Update: Alokik gets number from Mittu – Tellyexpress

ENTERTAINMENT

Sargam ke Sade Sati 30th March 2021 Written Update on TellyExpress.com

The episode starts with Alokik recording Aasthik video. Aasthik is promoting his bachelor group. Aasthik convinces him to join the group too. He asks him to join as there’s offer with various free stuffs like shaving cream, oil and shampoo. Alokik asks what will he do with it. Aasha hears it and asks him to join and give the products to him. Alokik asks what if he wants to have a girl friend. Aasthik asks him not to get trapped in the same. Aasha too says its the best and asks him to take him as an example. They find Sargam and Appu fighting and Aasthik and Aasha show him the same. Aasthik gets happy that Alokik will join the group too. Chedhilal comes there and Aasthik gets scared seeing him. He scolds him for brainwashing his brothers too and says Alokik is normal unlike and will get married. Aasthik runs away.

Alokik is in shop and is showing sarees to a girl who’s not satisfied with anything. Chedhilal calls Appu and says that that customer will not buy anything and it’s just a waste of money to buy tea for them. He scolds him for still not able to differentiate between customers. Sargam comes there with food and agrees with Chedhi’s words due to her fight with Appu.

Sargam notices the girl taking interest on Alokik rather than sarees. The girl leaves saying she will come back on Monday. Chedhi fumes as the tea served is wasted. Sargam says she never came to see saree as she came to see only Alokik shocking everyone. Chedhi looks unbelievable when he finds Aasthik, Eklavya and Aasha helping Dhadhu with his motion sickness. Aasthik and Aasha comes there and gets shocked seeing Sargam saying that the girl is interested in Alokik and will come back again and again to see him.

Aasthik says just morning he convinced Alokik to join the group. Alokik says he won’t agree with him neither does he agree with Sargam. He says he heard that people need to dress up and bath everyday and even cut their hair for their loved person. Sargam says once he fall in love he himself will do all that and asks him to listen to her. Aasthik asks him not to listen to him and asks Chedhi what type of father is he to send his own son to love someone. Chedhi says he wants the same for him too and asks him to find a girl too. Alokik chooses Sargam and Sargam asks him to get her number next time. Alokik agrees.

Next day, the girl visits the shop and Alokik asks her number to her. Everyone waits for her reaction but she surprisingly gives her number to him. She writes the number on his hand and Alokik gets romantic feelings. He asks for her name and she says Mittu. Sargam and Appu are giving advise to strengthen relationship to Alokik when Aasthik comes there with his bachelor group admission form. He asks him to sign it but instead Alokik uses the form to note Mittu’s number from his hand. Aasthik leaves frustrated.

Sargam asks Alokik to text Mittu and Appu says he will help as he’s expert in him. At night, Alokik knocks Sargam’s bedroom door and says about his conversation with Mittu. He says he asked whether they could meet but she didn’t reply. He wants to go to her home but Sargam asks him to wait as it may be network problem. Alokik waits for whole night and sleeps in the living space. He wakes up and finally gets yes as reply from Mittu. They all are excited for his first date.

Precap : Sargam makes Alokik dress up to meet Mittu. Alokik messes up the date and everyone gets worried.

