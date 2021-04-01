Sargam ke Sade Sati 31st March 2021 Written Update: Mittu loves Appu and not Alokik.

Sargam Ki Sade Sati Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net
The episode starts with Sargam forcing Alokik to bath. Sargam is still showing cold shoulders to Appu. Alokik comes after bathing and denies getting hair cut. Sargam agrees and ask him to at least change his dress. He agrees and she asks Appu to bring Alokik’s dress. She reminds Appu that she’s still angry at him. Alokik comes there dressed up and everyone praises him. Sargam says they need a candidate to practice.
Alokik is seated on a decorated table and Appu brings Eklavya dressed as a girl. He does a demo with Eklavya with the help of Sargam and Appu. Alokik messes it up badly and Eklavya leaves angrily. Sargam asks him to not worry as it just Eklavya and it will not happen with Mittu. Alokik takes Chedhi and Dhadhu’s blessings. Sargam asks where did he call Mittu. He says he called her to soda shop as Chedhi gave him only 100 rupees. Sargam and Appu gets upset while Chedhi feeds him sweetened curd.. He wishes to see another wedding in the house as he lost trust on Aasthik. They leave.
Alokik waits for Mittu while Sargam instructs him via phone. Alokik messes it up again but Sargam handles it. They start having normal conversation when Mittu holds Alokik’s hand and says she don’t want to waste time and confesses that she visited their shop daily with some excuse only to meet him. She says she fell in love with him at first sight. Alokik shivers. Sargam and Appu gets happy. Appu says he remembers their date time seeing it. Sargam still gets angry at him. Appu asks her to forget it but she denies. While they were busy fighting, they find Alokik and Mittu missing.
Later, Sargam and Appu wait for Alokik with their family. They are very tensed when Alokik comes home. He doesn’t answer anyone and goes to his room. He locks it. Everyone believes that he had break up and asks him to open the door. Aasthik blames Sargam for it and ask Alokik to join his bachelor group. Finally Alokik comes out and says that he’s trying to take off Mittu from his heart and mind as Mittu confessed that she’s in love with his brother.
They wonder who it is when Aloki reveals that its Appu shocking everyone. He asks Appu to get ready at 5 as he has promised to bring him for date with Mittu. Sargam asks didn’t he say that he’s married. Alokik says that he did but Mittu doesn’t seem to have any problem with it. Sargam runs after him while Alokik says she taught that it’s rule of love to love anyone and its nothing wrong. Sargam runs after Alokik with Chappal in her hands and throws it at him while Apou catches it.
Precap : Chedhilal leaves out of town and Awasthis turn the house into a hotel in the meantime. However Chedhi comes back.