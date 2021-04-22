Sargam Ki Sade Sati 22nd April 2021 Written Update: Is Chedhilal the groom?

Sargam Ki Sade Sati Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip, Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.web

The episode begins with Sargam saying Alokik that she noticed Vimla in her dream. Alokik believes that Vimla needs to say one thing to Sargam and that’s why she got here in her dream. He asks her to sleep once more to seek out out what it’s. Sargam says she will get goals solely in her deep sleep and asks them to not make a noise. Sargam goes to sleep and Alokik stored disturbing her. She scolds him. Each he and Appu sneaks in to seek out Sargam sleeping soundly.

They surprise why did their mom go to Sargam and never them. Sargam in her goals meets with Vimla who praises her for taking good care of the household so effectively. She says that she’s giving a accountability to her that’s to discover a potential bride for the eldest within the residence. She asks promise from her and he or she complies. Sargam wakes up from her sleep and broaden what their mom mentioned. Appu and Alokik wonders The place’s Sargam. Sargam says that they should discover a bride for eldest which is Dhadhu.

Dhadhu was watching TV and finds about few aged folks getting admitted in ashram and he doesn’t wish to undergo the identical. Sargam cows there and asks if he feels lonely and Dhadhu instantly denies. Sargam perceive that it could be even be Chedhi as he’s the who’s at all times lonely and desires to discover a potential bride for him sargam shares this information with Aasha and Aasthik and they’re towards it. They are saying that it’s not possible to take away Vimla from Chedhi’s coronary heart. Sargam says they needed to do it with a purpose to fulfil the promise given by her to Vimla.

Chedhilal is passing by when Kripa eyes him. He helps her with tomatoes and recollects Vimla’s tomato chutney. He says nobody could make tomato chutney as tasty as her. Kripa will get jealous and says that she will make good chutney too. Chedhilal says she will’t however Kripa challenges him. Sargam and Awasthis share the knowledge to Dhadhu who realizes his blunder. All of them plan for locating a bride for Chedhilal.

Precap : Sargam believes that Kripa is the correct pair for Chedhi and decides to talk with him creating pretend ID as Kripa to know his ideas.