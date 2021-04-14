Sargam Ki Sadhe Sati 14th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Appu fears that he will be sent to jail for the acccident – TMT Updates

Sargam Ki Sadhe Sati 14th April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

Sargam is washing the garments when Alukik comes with the recording of animal’s voice saying that that is what’s inflicting the stress of Grandfather, Sargam is fearful however Alukik explains that they need to purchase a buffalo as it might present them with milk and likewise assist Grandfather, Alukik then begins the recording of a tiger which scares Sargam.

Asthik and Appu come again house crying, each of them rush to assist them and after Sargam applies the bandage, she asks how did it occur, Alukik means that it might be due to a truck nevertheless they each say that it occurred due to a buffalo, Appu says that this occurred as a result of once they had been using the scooter, Appu obtained a name and requested Asthik to take out the cellular nevertheless when he insisted Appu began using it quicker and prompted the accident by a buffalo.

Chedilal takes up the deal with of the scooter explaining they’ve ruined it, Grandfather makes the noise of the horn however Chedilal yells at him asking the place he needs to go, Chedilal then says that it’s the fault of Appu as a result of he warned him to not take the scooter as his time goes actually dangerous and it prompted the accident, Grandfather as soon as once more makes the noise of the horn which angers Chedilal, then Chedilal says that they’ve prompted the lack of twelve thousand rupees as a result of they didn’t convey only a single sarree and now who would pay the deficit quantity and likewise the expense of their bandage, Asthik and Appu say they’ve gotten injured and nothing has occurred to the buffalo, he shouldn’t be fearful about their loss, Asha explains that he has a option to cowl your complete loss which they’ve incurred.

Within the morning Asha is speaking together with his good friend explaining what has occurred and the way the scooter was fully destroyed, he asks if they’ll file a case however when he ask Parshand to struggle on their behalf he refuses ending the decision, Chedilal asks what has occurred, Asha reveals that he has taken the case on behalf of the opposite get together whose buffalo was damage, Asthik and Appu asks why did he file a case when his animal was wonderful they usually had been those who obtained damage.

The individual comes saying that will inform them what harm they’ve prompted, he brings the buffalo inside asking about Aparshakti, Appu asks what has occurred when the individual explains that due to the accident his Sushila has gotten into melancholy and he doesnot know what has occurred to Sushi as a result of even shouldn’t be giving any milk so if they offer him the cash for the milk solely then would he take again the case, Sargam means that they might give the cash for the milk, he’s not able to take the cash for simply at some point as a result of who is aware of when she would begin giving milk, they ask if he’s implying they need to give the cash for the remainder of their lives, Chedilal will get fearful when the individual says that they might care for his buffalo and be sure that she is wholesome as soon as once more, that is the one approach by which they’ll be sure that the case is withdrawn. He leaves saying that Sushila would keep of their home which worries your complete Awasthi household.

Appu is sitting in entrance of Sushila apologizing continually to her, pleading that she begin consuming as a result of he has introduced all the things for her, Sushila nevertheless will get indignant, Alukik explains that he shouldn’t speak with such a fashion as a result of she shouldn’t be his girlfriend, Sargam asks him to take the complete title however when she sits down with Appu, the buffalo will get calm, Alukik notices it so says to Sargam she ought to sit with him, Sargam begins strolling with the buffalo asking if she want to have the rest to eat, Alukik says that she doesnot need to eat these issues, Asthik explains he ought to ask what she likes, Alukik says that if she might communicate then would have yelled on the time of the accident.

Alukik sits right down to ask however then says she would possibly like Momo nevertheless Appu will get mad, Asthik coming to Sargam means that she cook dinner one thing in the home, explaining even on the barn of his Guru je the buffalo prefer to eat rice pudding so Sargam leaves, to cook dinner the dish, Appu and Alukik asks what has he executed as a result of nobody would get wholesome after consuming the dishes cooked by Sargam, Alukik exclaims what would occur when she provides the buffalo the rice pudding and he’s fearful the buffalo would possibly die.

Chedilal is balancing the bills explaining how they’ve incurred a variety of bills and likewise the lack of twelve thousand rupees and on high of that the expense of the grass for buffalo is quite a bit, Eklawya says that he might have introduced the pizza which he likes to eat, Chedilal warns him to not even consider it saying that if the buffalo will get recurring of consuming pizza, they could need to promote themselves to finance it. Grandfather asks Eklawya to pay the charges, Chedilal asks why he’s spending the quantity, so Grandfather explains that he has discovered a few non secular individual and goes to ask concerning the answer to his stress.

Chedilal walks down the steps with the Awasthi brothers asking Asthik why he needed to open his mouth, Chedilal asks somebody to cease her as a result of he’s fearful about what would occur to buffalo after she eats the dishes made by Sargam as even they get actually unhealthy after consuming however Sargam feels that she is an efficient cook dinner.

All the household is standing when Sargam presents the dishes and the buffalo will get mad after consuming it, Asthik calls Sushmita to lookup and take the title of Guru jee as solely that title might help her, Appu is fearful that the proprietor would certainly ship him in jail.

Precap: Chedilal is speaking with the baba who says that the buffalo went into melancholy after heating the horn so music would finish it, they can make the buffalo give milk, Appu is relieved that he’s out of hazard, Chedilal says that he’s nonetheless in hassle even when the buffalo is wholesome, the Baba says that the Appu should be married to a black cow as solely then would the dangerous omen be eliminated.



Replace Credit score to: Sona