Sargam Ki Sadhe Sati 16th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Appu agrees to marry Sushmita to end the problems in the family – TMT Updates

Sargam Ki Sadhe Sati sixteenth April 2021 Written Episode

Baba informs they must get Appu married as soon as once more and that is the one resolution, everyone seems to be nervous, Chedilal asks the Baba what’s he saying, Sargam calls Appu to come back together with her to the bed room, he’s following her, Asthik asks what sort of an answer is that this, Eklawya asks if he ought to pay the 300 rupees, he then suggests to name the baba at their home, Appu agrees to name the baba to their home.

Chedilal explains to the Baba that he might need been mistaken as a result of he was not asking for Asthik who will not be able to marry and he was asking for the answer of Appu, Baba reveals that he was informing them concerning the Appu, Sargam says she wouldn’t enable Appu to get married as soon as once more whereas she is alive as she would stay with Appu for the remainder of his seven lives, all of them say that he wouldn’t get married to another woman, Baba reveals that he’s not presupposed to be married to any woman, Asha suggests then he’s speaking of marrying her to the tree, Baba means that it’s not the case and Appu have to be married to a dwelling factor, one which might stroll and breathe, they don’t perceive, he says that Appu have to be married to an animal, the whole Awasthi household begins guessing concerning the animal with which he have to be married, Alukik suggests to get him married to a black snake, nevertheless the Baba then says that he have to be married to a black Buffalo solely then will the issues that aren’t solely in his life however the lives of complete Awasthi household would finish, Asha asks if he means to say that Seema left them due to Appu and that they aren’t in a position to get extra gross sales within the store due to him, Baba says that every one these issues are due to him.

Sargam begins strolling away saying that there’s nothing of the type and it’s all simply due to their unsuitable believes, which has nothing to do with actuality, Baba stopping her exclaims that she is mistaken and her determination may not trigger a variety of troubles for his or her household as a result of if Appu will not be married inside the subsequent three days then the whole household must face the results the remainder of their lives, Sargam nevertheless asks him to go so he leaves.

Sargam turns to search out the whole household standing who one after the other reveal that they need to get Appu married if it’s the solely method by which the issues can finish, Sargam even seems to be to Chedilal and Grandfather who all favour the wedding, she leaves after exclaiming that nothing is correct, Chedilal says that they need to search permission from Sargam as a result of if she doesnot allow then the wedding can’t occur.

Within the evening on the dinner desk Grandfather says that after Seema they received an opportunity of happiness which has additionally gone, Asha additionally says that he has determined to not fill the type of twelve grade, Grandfather additionally says that it’s the proper factor as a result of he will even fail, Chedilal additionally explains they might not be capable to discover out something and Asha would all the time fail, Asthik wouldn’t ever marry, Sargam comes asking what are they doing as a result of if all of them stay unhappy like this how would they be capable to reside like this.

Asha explains that he unintentionally despatched the message to the Baba that they’re prepared, Sargam asks him to ship one other message saying that they aren’t prepared and it was a mistake, he’s about to ship it when Appy will get a name from the producer who reveals that he ahs been finalized because the hero of a film, Appu reveals the excellent news to Chedilal saying that he gave the audition two months in the past and he has been chosen after simply agreeing to marry the buffalo, Sargam permits them explaining they will transfer ahead if they really consider it will assist, Grandfather says that the one factor left now could be to discover a buffalo, Chedilal reveals he already has one which even stayed at their home for 2 days, he says that it’s Sushmita.

Chedilal together with grandfather go to the barn, praising the individual for accepting t meet the at such quick discover, he mentions that he was ready for this second for a very long time, he calls his daughter Aishwarya to carry water for them, they ask who’s he calling as a result of they thought her identify was Sushmita, he explains that he has two daughters, Aishwarya walks out of the door, Asthik will get scared seeing her enormous dimension and so takes two steps again, Chedilal is with the proprietor, he explains that he needs they overlook the issues of the previous and make a brand new relation amongst their household, Chedilal says that he has taken the phrases out of his mouth. That is what they got here for, Bangilal jee reveals that regardless that his daughter is slightly fats however there’s nothing to fret about as a result of she has joined the gymnasium and yoga so would quickly turn into match, Chedilal getting tensed asks if he’s positive that she wouldn’t hit together with her leg through the performing of circles on the marriage.

Bangilal jee comes to sit down with Chedilal asking what’s he speaking about as a result of why would Aishwarya hit anybody, Chedilal says that he’s speaking about Sushmita, Bangilal je getting up exclaims that this can’t occur, Chedilal asks what’s the cause, he replies what would the society say about him when he has married his buffalo earlier than his personal daughter, Chedilal asks if there’s any method, Bangilal je mentions that if he agrees to marry his two sons along with his two daughters, Chedilal agrees to marry Asthik with Aishwarya, he nevertheless declines which worries Bangilal je, Chedilal says that he’s declining now however after Appu marries Sushmita he would agree, Asthik is standing tensed, Aishwarya coming says that Sushmita could be tied within the corridor whereas she could be in his arms after they each are married.

Chedilal says to Sargam that once they agreed to get Appu married, Chedilal says that he received the order from the provider who provided him twelve % low cost, Asha will get thrilled saying that this may imply they attain a revenue of extra then eighty thousand on a single order, Eklawya advises them to maintain it a secret as a result of if his associates came upon they might make enjoyable of him, Sargam additionally says that if her moms associates came upon then every little thing could be ruined, Appu assures that it will be a high secret when there’s a knock on the door, Chedilal says there’s nothing to fret about ordering Appu to open it, he opens and Pinki jee enters together with her mom.

Her mom exclaims that she received actually tensed after listening to concerning the second marriage and thought that Chedilal je was marrying once more however received relaxed figuring out they’re speaking of Appu, Pinki jee coming to Sargam asks why did she settle for the wedding of Appu with a buffalo nevertheless Sargam and Chedilal attempt to say it’s only a hearsay, they’re startled to listen to the voice of drums, Baba je comes with the drummers blessing Appu and mentions that of the thirty six factors their thirty three factors match within the Kundali, Pinki jee listening to the identify Sushmita calms down considering that it’s the identify of a ladies, Baba je clarifies that the identify is of a buffalo. Chedilal tries to cause with him saying that they’re making an attempt to maintain it hidden as a result of Sargam doesnot prefer it, Baba jee exclaims they must fulfil all of the rituals in a marriage solely then will or not it’s profitable.

Precap: Baba jee warns that if they don’t get married inside the subsequent two days then it will trigger large issues for them, Chedilal asks him to search out the acceptable time for the wedding, Sargam vows to do every little thing she will to cease the marriage, Appu is performing the circles with the buffalo.



Replace Credit score to: Sona