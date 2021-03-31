Sargam Ki Sadhe Sati 31st March 2021 Written Episode Update: Alukik finally goes on a date with Mitthu – Telly Updates

Sargam Ki Sadhe Sati 31st March 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com
Appu is taking Alukik in his arms who says that he cannot do it, Sargam explains that he is going to meet a girl for the first time so would he go without taking a shower, Alukik asks if it will be a problem because he even took her number without taking a bath, however he is thrown in the bathroom, Alukik drops the water on the floor.
Appu going to Sargam explains that he has started taking a shower and has even started dropping the water, Sargam asks him to go and stand in the corner, Alukik comes out saying that he has taken the bath, Appu after smelling him says that he should not think they are idiots and throws him in the bathroom once again, Appu once again tries to talk with Sargam but she walks away, Asha is seeing them both fighting.
Alukik then comes out after changing the clothes saying that the ahs taken a shower, Sargam says that he is looking nice, but they would have to do something about his hair, Alukik hides saying that he would not allow them because even if he in a ship and it is about to sink, he would throw the other person instead of cutting his hair, Asha scolds him saying that they should cut his hair.
Sargam mentions that she would not ask him to cut his hair only on one condition and it is when he would dress properly and not wear such hideous clothes, Sargam calls Appu who immediately answers as if he really cares for her, Sargam asks him to not be so nice as she is still mad with him and is only talking because she is worried for Alukik.
Sargam and Appu asks Alukik if he has changed his clothes seeking permission to come in, they are shocked to see how good he is looking and Eklawya says that the image which was in their mind relating to Alukik has been changed they all ask him to say clearly what he means, he responds that Alukik is looking really nice, Appu questions why did he not say it in a simple manner, however he burps after which Asha and Asthik say that nothing can happen as he cannot even talk properly, Sargam however explains that there is nothing to worry about because they need a candidate, Appu asks if she is talking about a girl, Sargam replies that it is something like that.
Sargam has decorated a table as if they are in a restaurant, she advises Alukik to talk in the way she advised and think of the person who comes out as Mitthu, and must create an impression, Appu is forcefully trying to bring Eklawya but he doesnot want to so Appu brings him while holding in his arms, Sargam asks what is he doing, Appu reveals that he was not ready to come, Sargam questions that he would then kidnap him so orders Eklawya to go back and come with a normal entry.
Eklawya comes apologizing for being late as the cab was driving in circles, Alukik says that it has indeed been really late because hairs have started to grow on her hand, Eklawya immediately sits on the table. Alukik asks if she is fine, Eklawya says that she is fine, Sargam comes asking him to question if she would like anything to eat, then Alukik once again starts to ask if she would like anything then Appu brings the snacks, he asks Eklawya to eat but while trying to serve accidently throws ketchup on her face, Appu and Sargam come questioning what is he doing, he says that he was trying to put it and accidentally spilled it on her face so he throws it two other times, Sargam orders him to clean it and he rubs the face which angers Eklawya who leaves, Appu says that she thought he is a gentleman, Sargam is adamant that there was no problem as everything is fine.
Alukik is ready and takes the blessing of his father who prays that he be successful in the task, Appu exclaims that he is not going for an exam however Chedilal says that it is an exam for him, Sargam coming to them advises him to place the Bluetooth device in his ear and not be worried as she would instruct him what to do, she then asks him to take the blessings of Grandfather, who asks him to speak the truth and inform the girl that he lives in a circus house with alot of brothers and one Grandfather, Appu then takes him away.
Sargam asks where he called her, he replies on the soda car, Appu and Sargam ask why he called her there, Alukik explains that father only gave him hundred and fifty rupees, so he told her that he doesnot have any more money, Chedilal brings yogurt for him explaining that he desires there be a marriage in their house once again as he is his last hope, Asthik feels irritated.
Appu and Sargam take Alukik, he is waiting at the cart when Mitthu arrives, Sargam asks him to laugh but seeing his face orders him to close it because it is not looking nice, when she comes near him, Sargam orders him to ask how she is and if she is actually fine, Alukik repeats it just as the question which Sargam asked, she then orders Alukik to make her sit to which Alukik obliges but when Mitthu is about to sit, he picks both the chairs so Mitthu falls, Sargam feels irritated and then orders him to immediately help her stand, they both get seated after the incident.
Alukik asks if she would take anything, Mitthu asks what would they get, Alukik reveals that they would only get soda in the shop, Alukik orders the soda which he drinks, Sargam then asks him to ask if she needs something else, Mitthu places the glass mentioning how she doesnot want to waste her time asking such stupid questions and would come straight to the point, she asks if he has ever fallen in love at first sight because she came a lot to his shop asking for the new stock when their shop already had what she desired, Alukik feels nervous so pulls back his hands, Sargam ending the call says that she thinks they would be able to form a relation and if she did not see Mitthu then they would not be able to recognize her, which is the reason she is angry with him, Sargam turns to see them however is shocked when neither Alukik nor Mitthu are present there.
In the night Sargam is worried because they are not even able to reach Alukik, Grandfather says that he might have gone to get married secretly, Chedilal asks when they stopped him as they said to get him married but he still ran away, Sargam says that he might have gone to the hotel around the corner.
Eklawya says that he sees the ghost so would have started talking with them, Alukik comes back and immediately heads into the room, they all try to reason with him asking him to come outside when Appu standing sees that Alukik is holding a rope and is tying his feet with the rope.
Alukik coming outside says that he is going to get Mitthu out of his head and ears and then explains that Mitthu indeed loves someone but it is not him rather is Apu whom the girl loves and she came to see him in the shop, Alukik apologizes saying that he has promised Mitthu send her on a date with Appu and now he would have to go, Sargam inquires what does he mean because she is his sister in law however Alukik explains how she taught him that one should not turn back the love coming to oneself and he has promised Mitthu, Sargam threatens to beat him if he talks of the date, Alukik however apologizes and is even scolded by Chedilal but he doesnot turn back so Sargam runs after him and even throws a slipper which Appu catches.
Precap: Eklawya mentions that Appu placed their house on rent just when Chedilal went out of town for three days, the guests also arrive however Sargam questions why they involved her, Alukik mentions he is feeling Chedilal is arriving, hearing which Eklawya and Appu start laughing however Chedilal really comes.
