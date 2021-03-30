Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii actor Kunal Saluja; Quits the show

Kunal Saluja is an Indian actor he is recently seen in the show ‘Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii’ due to some technical or other issue the timing of the show is changed the show was telecast at 8:30 Pm to 10:30 Pm the male lead actor decided to quit to the show.

The actor is all set to tie knot on month of April the date are not final yet but soon it will be official the makers are now busy currently to look forward for new lead actor for the show to make the excitement level same.

He informs “Kunal had asked for long leave for his marriage, which was practically not feasible at this stage. We don’t have enough episodes in the bank to accommodate his absence and run the show. We are left with no option but to bring a new actor on board.”

Kunal further make confirmation “Yes, I am leaving SKSS. Exiting the show has been a mutual decision. I am getting married in April. In fact, my sister, too, is getting married on the same day. Being the eldest child and a brother, I have to perform a lot of rituals for both the weddings. It became difficult to manage my dates and hence, I had to exit the show. It was obviously a very tough decision, as SKSS marks my debut as the male lead in a Hindi TV show.”

“No, it wouldn’t have been possible. We don’t have enough episodes in the bank. Show aur shaadi ek saath manage nahi ho paa rahe the. My marriage was fixed during the lockdown, months before I was signed on for the show. I had informed the production house well in advance about the leave I would be applying for around my wedding. However, we are working in uncertain times and the shooting was delayed owing to the coronavirus. I had no option but to quit the show. I couldn’t have postponed the wedding, as all arrangements have been made. I tried to extend the stay as long as I could and shot till they could make way for the new hero.”