Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii (Sony) TV Serial Cast, Timings, Story, Real Name, Wiki & More

Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii (Sony) : TV Serial Cast, Story, Timings, Wiki, Cast Real Name, Starting Date and More

Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii is an Indian television show directed by Kedar Sinde. The show is being made under the banner of Optimystix Entertainment productions. It stars Anjali Tatrari, Kunal Saluja and Darshan Jariwala. The show is premiered on 22 February 2021. This is the second season of Saas Bina Sasural and initially titled as Saas Bina Sasural 2.

Name Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii Main Cast Anjali Tatrari

Kunal Saluja

Darshan jariwala Genre Romance, Drama Director Kedar sinde Producer Vipul D. Shah Screenplay Shruti Tiwari Dialogue Virat basoya Music Showik Chaturvedi Editor Shatrujit singh

Kapil Ubana DoP Pushpank gawde Sound Designer Ajay Singh Production Design Tina Dharamsay Stylist Sanchi Arjun Production Head Toni Singh Creative Director Arushi Sood Creative Producer Hemant Kewani Production House Optimystix Entertainment

Cast

Here’s the complete cast of TV show Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii :

Anjali Tatrari

As : Sargam

Kunal Saluja

As: Aparshakti Awasthi / Appu

Darshan jariwala

As: Chedilal Awasthi (Aparshakti’s father)

Apara Mehta

As: Ketki Awasthi (Aparshakti’s mother)

Deepak Gheewala

As : Purushottam Mishra (Ketki’s father)

Ojas Rawal

As: Aastik Kumar Awasthi (Aparshakti’s brother)

Vishnu Bholwani

As: Asha Amar Awasthi (Aparshakti’s brother)

Yash Sehgal

As: Eklavya Awasthi (Aparshakti’s brother)

Akash makhija

As: Alaukik Anand Awasthi (Aparshakti’s brother)

Krish Chugh

As: Akki (Asha Amar’s son)

Sanat Vyas

As: Anandi Lal Awasthi (Aparshakti’s grandfather)

Time

Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii is telecast from Monday to Friday at 10:30pm on Sony Entertainment Television. It also can be stream on OTT platform, Sony Liv. This show replaced India Wali Maa in the time slot. Other details related to the show are given below.

Channel Name Sony Entertainment Television Show Timings Monday to Friday at 10:30pm (Stopped due to Covid-19 lockdown) Running Time 22-25 Minute Starting Date 22 February 2021 Repeat Telecast Time 8:30am, 1:30pm (Mon-Fri) Language Hindi Country India

