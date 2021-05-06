Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii (Sony) TV Serial Cast, Timings, Story, Real Name, Wiki & More

Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii (Sony) : TV Serial Cast, Story, Timings, Wiki, Cast Real Name, Starting Date and More
Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii is an Indian television show directed by Kedar Sinde. The show is being made under the banner of Optimystix Entertainment productions. It stars Anjali Tatrari, Kunal Saluja and Darshan Jariwala. The show is premiered on 22 February 2021. This is the second season of Saas Bina Sasural and initially titled as Saas Bina Sasural 2.
|Name
|Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii
|Main Cast
|Anjali Tatrari
Kunal Saluja
Darshan jariwala
|Genre
|Romance, Drama
|Director
|Kedar sinde
|Producer
|Vipul D. Shah
|Screenplay
|Shruti Tiwari
|Dialogue
|Virat basoya
|Music
|Showik Chaturvedi
|Editor
|Shatrujit singh
Kapil Ubana
|DoP
|Pushpank gawde
|Sound Designer
|Ajay Singh
|Production Design
|Tina Dharamsay
|Stylist
|Sanchi Arjun
|Production Head
|Toni Singh
|Creative Director
|Arushi Sood
|Creative Producer
|Hemant Kewani
|Production House
|Optimystix Entertainment
Cast
Here’s the complete cast of TV show Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii :
Anjali Tatrari
As : Sargam
Kunal Saluja
As: Aparshakti Awasthi / Appu
Darshan jariwala
As: Chedilal Awasthi (Aparshakti’s father)
Apara Mehta
As: Ketki Awasthi (Aparshakti’s mother)
Deepak Gheewala
As : Purushottam Mishra (Ketki’s father)
Ojas Rawal
As: Aastik Kumar Awasthi (Aparshakti’s brother)
Vishnu Bholwani
As: Asha Amar Awasthi (Aparshakti’s brother)
Yash Sehgal
As: Eklavya Awasthi (Aparshakti’s brother)
Akash makhija
As: Alaukik Anand Awasthi (Aparshakti’s brother)
Krish Chugh
As: Akki (Asha Amar’s son)
Sanat Vyas
As: Anandi Lal Awasthi (Aparshakti’s grandfather)
Time
Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii is telecast from Monday to Friday at 10:30pm on Sony Entertainment Television. It also can be stream on OTT platform, Sony Liv. This show replaced India Wali Maa in the time slot. Other details related to the show are given below.
|Channel Name
|Sony Entertainment Television
|Show Timings
|Monday to Friday at 10:30pm (Stopped due to Covid-19 lockdown)
|Running Time
|22-25 Minute
|Starting Date
|22 February 2021
|Repeat Telecast Time
|8:30am, 1:30pm (Mon-Fri)
|Language
|Hindi
|Country
|India
