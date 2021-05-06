Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii (Sony) TV Serial Cast, Timings, Story, Real Name, Wiki & More

ENTERTAINMENT

Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii is an Indian television show directed by Kedar Sinde. The show is being made under the banner of Optimystix Entertainment productions. It stars Anjali Tatrari, Kunal Saluja and Darshan Jariwala. The show is premiered on 22 February 2021. This is the second season of Saas Bina Sasural and initially titled as Saas Bina Sasural 2.

Name Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii
Main Cast Anjali Tatrari
Kunal Saluja
Darshan jariwala
Genre Romance, Drama
Director Kedar sinde
Producer Vipul D. Shah
Screenplay Shruti Tiwari
Dialogue Virat basoya
Music Showik Chaturvedi
Editor Shatrujit singh
Kapil Ubana
DoP Pushpank gawde
Sound Designer Ajay Singh
Production Design Tina Dharamsay
Stylist Sanchi Arjun
Production Head Toni Singh
Creative Director Arushi Sood
Creative Producer Hemant Kewani
Production House Optimystix Entertainment

Cast

Here’s the complete cast of TV show Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii :

Anjali Tatrari

As : Sargam

Kunal Saluja

As: Aparshakti Awasthi / Appu

Darshan jariwala

As: Chedilal Awasthi (Aparshakti’s father)

Apara Mehta

As: Ketki Awasthi (Aparshakti’s mother)

Deepak Gheewala

As : Purushottam Mishra (Ketki’s father)

Ojas Rawal

As: Aastik Kumar Awasthi (Aparshakti’s brother)

Vishnu Bholwani

As: Asha Amar Awasthi (Aparshakti’s brother)

Yash Sehgal

As: Eklavya Awasthi (Aparshakti’s brother)

Akash makhija

As: Alaukik Anand Awasthi (Aparshakti’s brother)

Krish Chugh

As: Akki (Asha Amar’s son)

Sanat Vyas

As: Anandi Lal Awasthi (Aparshakti’s grandfather)

Time

Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii is telecast from Monday to Friday at 10:30pm on Sony Entertainment Television. It also can be stream on OTT platform, Sony Liv. This show replaced India Wali Maa in the time slot. Other details related to the show are given below.

Channel Name Sony Entertainment Television
Show Timings Monday to Friday at 10:30pm (Stopped due to Covid-19 lockdown)
Running Time 22-25 Minute
Starting Date 22 February 2021
Repeat Telecast Time 8:30am, 1:30pm (Mon-Fri)
Language Hindi
Country India
Sargam ki Sadhe Saati | Mon- Fri 8:30 PM

If you have more details about the show Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii, then please comment below down we try to update it within an hour

