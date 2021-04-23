Sarkaru Vaari Paata Teaser: Makers are planning to drop the teaser on Mahesh Babu’s 46th Birthday

Followers of one of the vital celebrated superstars in India, Mahesh Babu, are at all times anticipating his upcoming initiatives. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is patently one of the vital awaited films by the viewers and followers alike. Nonetheless, the capturing was curbed within the center because of the improve within the variety of instances (COVID-19). As per some reviews, the actor had been suggested self-quarantine after his stylist was examined constructive for COVID-19.

Nonetheless, this Parsuram Petla’s directorial is slated to be launched subsequent yr on the auspicious event of Makar Sankranti; the viewers and followers of the famous person are a bit anxious over the truth that the movie may get postponed because the capturing for the movie has been chipped in, once more.

Teaser To Be Out On Actor’s Birthday

However, looks like the makers have one thing good in retailer for the followers. The makers are planning to launch the film’s teaser to the viewers’s and followers’ a lot pleasure. As per the reviews, they’re all set to share the bully on the completely happy event of the actor’s forty sixth birthday on 9 August 2021.

The makers launched a movement poster of the movie final yr on the actor’s birthday final yr. The 44-second video didn’t disclose something important aside from the theme and the background music. The movement poster very quickly had grow to be the subject of dialogue on social media platforms.

The film can be that includes the very gifted star, Keerthy Suresh, within the main function. The film can even characteristic Vennela Kishore and Subbaraju within the supporting roles. The movie is for positive going to be a visible deal with for the duo’s hundreds of thousands of followers. The teaser goes to offer some aid and thrill to the viewers for now, at the very least.