LATEST

Sarkaru Vaari Paata Teaser: Makers are planning to drop the teaser on Mahesh Babu’s 46th Birthday

Avatar
By
Posted on
sarkaru vaari paata

Followers of one of the vital celebrated superstars in India, Mahesh Babu, are at all times anticipating his upcoming initiatives. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is patently one of the vital awaited films by the viewers and followers alike. Nonetheless, the capturing was curbed within the center because of the improve within the variety of instances (COVID-19). As per some reviews, the actor had been suggested self-quarantine after his stylist was examined constructive for COVID-19.

Nonetheless, this Parsuram Petla’s directorial is slated to be launched subsequent yr on the auspicious event of Makar Sankranti; the viewers and followers of the famous person are a bit anxious over the truth that the movie may get postponed because the capturing for the movie has been chipped in, once more.

Teaser To Be Out On Actor’s  Birthday

However, looks like the makers have one thing good in retailer for the followers. The makers are planning to launch the film’s teaser to the viewers’s and followers’ a lot pleasure. As per the reviews, they’re all set to share the bully on the completely happy event of the actor’s forty sixth birthday on 9 August 2021.

The makers launched a movement poster of the movie final yr on the actor’s birthday final yr. The 44-second video didn’t disclose something important aside from the theme and the background music. The movement poster very quickly had grow to be the subject of dialogue on social media platforms.

The film can be that includes the very gifted star, Keerthy Suresh, within the main function. The film can even characteristic Vennela Kishore and Subbaraju within the supporting roles. The movie is for positive going to be a visible deal with for the duo’s hundreds of thousands of followers. The teaser goes to offer some aid and thrill to the viewers for now, at the very least.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
52
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
49
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
47
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
45
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
The Internet of things The Internet of things
44
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
44
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
42
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
41
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
41
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
DA Image DA Image
41
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top