Sarla And Dadi Reach To The Party







The first sequence of Ishq Par Zor Nahi opens with Sarla enters shouting at the party. Raj tensed seeing her and says Sonu’s mother has come. Raj messages Mayank wherein he asks him to wait for him and don’t come out in front of her. Mayank looks on, while Ahaan says that he just heard Sarla’s voice here. Ahaan asks Mayank to take Ishqi from here otherwise it would be a big problem. But Mayank denies it. He then says Ahaan you take Ishqi from here and I will handle Sarla here. Mayank asks Ahaan to take Ishqi to the poolside.

While Ahaan is taking Ishqi aside but he again missed Sonu. He then tries to call Kartik and says I am looking for Sarla and confirms is Sonu is fine there. Mayank then gives an evil look to Sonu. Raj there goes to Sarla. Sarla yells at him and shows him pics sent by Mayank to her. She asks what is this, Raj got stunned. Kartik reached there to save him but Sarla didn’t listen to him. Raj asks Kartik to look for Sonu. He just then shows Sonu’s message and she is in the room. Kartik gets elates hearing this.

Ishqi is drunk and asks Ahaan to give his hand, and she removes her sandals. She says that she bought it for Rs 425 and someone can steal it. Ahaan asks what did you drink, she says non-other than juice. Ishqi is continuously talking nonsense to Ahaan. She starts yelling and Ahaan asks her to keep her voice low. Ishqi says if you are compelling me just because I am a girl. Ishqi then starts old talks and says that she doesn’t feel the same with Mayank which she feels along with you. She says I have to tell you something.

Mayank goes to Sonu and he messages Raj and asks him to handle his mom she is creating a mess here. Ahaan is trying to handle Ishqi and asks her to keep her tone low otherwise they will be caught by Dadi and Sarla. Sarla is continually asking for Sonu. Raj says that she is sleeping in her room. Sarla check that we will investigate what is going on here. Sarla then calls Dadi and informs her that Sonu is here along with Raj at a party. Dadi goes to the room and asks the staff to open the room. But she finds Savitri in the house. The episode ends, get the complete Ishq Par Zor Nahi Written Update.