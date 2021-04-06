Sarla Bhabhi Season 6 Web Series Cast, All Episode, Watch Online

Sarla Bhabhi is an upcoming Indian OTT web series, releasing on Nuefliks App and website. The lead cast of the web series includes rajsi verma. Anyone who has a paid subscription to the Nuefliks app and website can watch all episodes of the web series from 16 April 2021. Sarla Bhabhi All Episodes web series is directed by Rachna. Nuefliks is the producer of the web series. Nuefliks recently buy Fliz App, so all the production web series of fliz is also available on Nuefliks. The web series plot rotates around a 1 woman who lives alone and starts an affair with a criminal teen boy.

Sarla Bhabhi Web Series Wiki and Crew

Name Sarla Bhabhi Director Rachna Producer Suresh Written by/Story Rachna Screenplay Chital Rajesh Tripathi Production Company Nuefliks Production Lead Cast rajsi verma Genre Crime

Thriller Total Episodes 3 Country India Music Rachna Cinematographer Rachna Releasing Date 16 April 2021 Language Hindi Releasing Platform Nuefliks

Sarla Bhabhi Trailer

The trailer looks awesome. All the character is shown and patriate tremendously in a 2.50 mint trailer. The editor of the trailer and movie must work hard to give us a glimpse of this upcoming interesting web series.

Sarla Bhabhi Web Series Cast and Details

Where to watch Nuefliks Sarla Bhabhi Web Series Officially?

Legally you can watch Sarla Bhabhi web series at Nuefliks app and website. To watch and download the web series a paid subscription is also required.