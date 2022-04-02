Sarmiento: Time, Potential Structures and TV

As of date 8 of the Professional League Cup, Racing de Gago—a leader in Zone A and the only undefeated player in the competition—will host Sarmiento de Junín this Saturday. From an emotional point of view, this match will have special seasoning: Return of Lisandro López, today in Green, to Cylinder; his house.
The last clash between the two was won by the academy with a goal by Benjamin Gere. Photo: Photobearers.
In this note, we summarize everything you need to know in a preview of this great game: Schedule, television and possible alignment.
See also
What is Racing Time – Sarmiento Plays?
The start time of the meeting is this saturday at 2 pm (from Argentina), in Avelaneda Cylinder.
the chief referee will be fernando rapaliniWhereas…
Read Full News