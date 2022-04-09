Sarmiento wins and sinks San Lorenzo even further

Jonathan Torres ahead, with victory in 27 minutes and 35 meters of the first half. In the second, the latter steered the men led by Israel Damonte via penalty kicks to win.

In stoppage time, and even with a required VAR intervention, Recruit Nestor Ortigoza through another penalty lowered the figures for those guided by DT Pedro Troglio.

Boedo remain at the bottom of the table with only one win from nine matches.

During the first phase, the Juninance team was the protagonist, with the simple logic of making a quick transition from coast to coast, which generated indecision at the bottom of the “cyclone”.

Before the opening of the scoreboard, ?green? He had two clear chances…