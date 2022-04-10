SAS Who Dare Wins’ Billy Billingham Talks Replacing Ant Middleton

SAS: Who Dare Wins star Mark ‘Billy’ Billingham replaced former head coach Ant Middleton for the upcoming run, talking about the show, saying that “sometimes it’s good to change things”.

Middleton, who was the head coach of the Channel 4 reality show for five seasons, left SAS: Who Dare Wins last March, with former US Marine Rudy Reyes reprising her role for Season 7.