SAS Who Dare Wins: Where’s Ant Middleton?

He is believed to be the face of SAS: Who Dare Wins but Ant Middleton will be missing from the latest series on Channel 4. In 2021 he announced that he would be leaving the show after five years as head coach.

The former soldier faced a backlash over the Black Lives Matter protests and comments made about the coronavirus. In March 2021, Ant tweeted the news that he would no longer be on the brutal survival show, saying: “After 5 incredible years I have decided it is time to move on from SAS Who Dare Wins UK… Thanks to everyone who took part and made this show what it is. Really excited about the future.”

Channel 4 also made an announcement at the time, stating that their “ideas and values ​​do not align” and that they would not be working with him again. Channel 4…