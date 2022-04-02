Saskatchewan residential school survivors react to Pope Francis’ apology

Warning: This story contains material that may be disturbing to some readers. Discretion is advised.

Bevan Fox remembers rubbing her face in milk that she accidentally fell on the floor when she was seven years old.

“You need to go to the chapel, you need to pray for that milk to spill out,” Fox remembers telling a nun she was a student at the Labrett Industrial School. “I was in fear (and) trauma. That night, I was sent to see the priest. And you know what happened from there.”

Fox says she was molested that night. It is a painful memory that brings tears to his eyes as he recalls a traumatic childhood in a residential school.